MTN Ghana Commits to Diversity: Aims for 50% Female Workforce by 2030

MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunication company in Ghana has marked International Women’s Day with the aim of achieving a 50-50 balance in the entire workforce by 2030.

The company’s approach to diversity extends beyond just acknowledging differences and emphasized its intentional effort to include individuals from various backgrounds and perspectives.

The Acting Chief Human Resource Officer at MTN Ghana, Abdallah Ibrahim made this known during a ceremony held at the MTN House in Accra to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day.

According to him, the current women representation stands at 41.59%, indicating a 4% increase since 2022.

Despite this progress, he acknowledged that there is more work to be done thus setting a goal of achieving a 50-50 gender representation by 2030.

Ibrahim emphasized that MTN’s dedication extends beyond internal initiatives, and are actively participating in discussions around diversity, equity, and inclusion at both national and global levels.

He added that MTN’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is intentional rather than accidental.

He noted that at the core of MTN’s strategy is a focus on developing inclusive talent and acknowledging that diversity in the company’s workforce contributes to innovation and success.

“As a result of that we have programmes such as Women-In Technology; an initiative that actively supports women in technology, and aims to bridge gender gaps in the field” he explained.

Regarding this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, he noted that there will be a community initiative reaching out to women’s groups and the general market.

The initiative according to him, aims to educate women about financial inclusion and digital literacy, aligning with the company’s commitment to empowering all segments of the population.

As part of attaining the 50-50 gender representation, Ibrahim said that MTN plans to intensify efforts to increase the representation of women in leadership roles, further develop graduate training programmes, and engage in community-focused initiatives to promote digital financial inclusion.

Head of SME Agency Banking and Partnerships Retail, Business Banking, Audrey Abakah, emphasized at the event that there is a need to be deliberate about investing in women.

“The investment must be such that it prepares and positions them to occupy leadership roles,” she stressed.

She noted that for these changes to be visible in various workplaces, they must be included in workplace policies and implemented collaboratively with men.

International Women’s Day which is celebrated on 8th March every year, is a global celebration of the economic, political, and social achievements of women past, present, and future.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh