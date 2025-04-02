MTN Ghana Delays 5G Rollout Amid Market Readiness Concerns

MTN Ghana CEO Stephen Blewett has indicated the telecom operator will defer large-scale 5G deployment, citing limited consumer demand and challenges in justifying the investment.

Speaking at his first-anniversary media engagement, Blewett noted only 1 million of MTN’s 28.5 million active devices are 5G-capable, making immediate rollout commercially unviable. “A robust 4G network currently keeps us competitive,” he said, though acknowledging 5G’s future role in easing network congestion.

The stance contrasts with Ghana’s government-backed push for a unified 5G infrastructure via the Next Generation Infrastructure Company (NGIC), which aims to launch shared 4G and 5G networks by June. NGIC has completed core network setups approved by regulators, with rivals Telecel Ghana and AT Ghana already committing to integration. MTN, however, remains noncommittal, awaiting clearer policy direction. “We’ll participate in any viable model—NGIC, hybrid, or other—once guidelines emerge,” Blewett said.

Industry observers urge MTN to join the shared network, citing its market leadership and past advocacy for collaborative infrastructure. Analysts suggest the NGIC framework could offer MTN indirect benefits, such as expanded 4G access and fixed wireless opportunities, without requiring additional spectrum purchases.

Meanwhile, MTN is negotiating with authorities for extra spectrum to alleviate 4G congestion, which has caused recent service quality issues. The NGIC license, a 10-year exclusive agreement, complicates standalone 5G alternatives, as parallel infrastructure would burden taxpayers amid economic constraints.

Blewett pledged 4G improvements by year-end, prioritizing current user experience over premature 5G adoption. The delayed rollout underscores broader debates in emerging markets balancing technological ambition with economic pragmatism.