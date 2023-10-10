MTN Ghana delights theatre lovers with Nii Commey’s Handwriting Play “The Last Chicken in the Kitchen”

Ike Dzokpo
Nii Commey Handwriting Play

The “Last Chicken in the Kitchen”, a play by award-winning storyteller Nii Commey was staged for the first time on Friday, October 6, to mark the 2023 International Customer Service Week in Ghana.

As a company that prioritizes customer service, MTN Ghana supported the staging of the play at the National Theatre alongside some other companies.

The Last Chicken in the Kitchen is a depiction of societal realities and mirages about family, customer service, romance, friendship, interpersonal communication and norms, and values, strictly under intense wits, humour, and drama.

Play

The play is set in a cosmopolitan location somewhere in the nation’s capital with a display of profound characters in our society who become real on the stage of dramatic repute.

On Friday when the play was staged for the first time, patrons could only enjoy themselves and be glad that they experienced such a wonderful masterpiece from Nii Commey.

The acting, the dialogues, and the combination of music in the play treated patrons who trooped to the National Theatre with family, friends, and loved ones to an ecstatic evening that would stay in their memories for a very long time.

Besides MTN Ghana, the ‘Last Chicken in the Kitchen’ which is a Handwriting Communications production, in partnership with Stories for Change Foundation received support from Garnet Medical Centre, Chickenman Pizzaman, e-Tranzact, TLC, Shimei Consult, Akies, Gold and Glitz, and Eight Wonder.

Nii Commey Handwriting Play

 

