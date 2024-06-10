MTN Ghana Dominates 2024 GITTA Awards with Nine Wins

MTN Ghana, the leading player in the telecoms market, emerged as the top winner at the 13th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA) this year, securing a total of nine awards.

In an unprecedented achievement, MTN Ghana not only took home the most awards but was also the sole telecom operator to be recognized at this prestigious industry event. Other competitors like AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana did not win any awards, marking the first time in GITTA’s history that only one telecom company received accolades.

The awards ceremony, held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, saw a large and enthusiastic turnout from MTN staff. They took to the stage to receive each award with pride, celebrating amidst loud cheers from both their team and the audience.

MTN Ghana’s nine awards included:

Enterprise Innovation Platform of the Year

Digital Experience in Customer Services of the Year

Best Workplace in Technology of the Year

Social Impact Initiative of the Year

Network Team of the Year

Digital Transformation Company of the Year

CTO of the Year

Digital Transformation Personality of the Year (Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer)

(Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer) Telecom CEO of the Year (Selorm Adadevoh, former MTN Ghana CEO)

GITTA honors private and public institutions, as well as individuals, who play crucial roles in the development and expansion of the telecom and technology sector, ensuring its long-term viability.

MTN Ghana has consistently excelled at the GITTA Awards, winning multiple accolades across telecom, CSR, and mobile finance categories. However, despite their dominance this year, they did not secure any awards in the mobile money and fintech categories.

Currently, MTN Ghana holds a significant market position, commanding nearly 70% of the voice market and almost 80% of the mobile broadband market. This success is attributed to substantial investments in network infrastructure, resulting in over 99% 4G coverage nationwide.

Since being designated as a Significant Market Power (SMP), MTN Ghana has committed to investing up to $1 billion between 2021 and 2025. This aligns with the MTN Group’s Agenda 2025 strategy, which focuses on becoming a platform player across five pillars: Digital Services (Ayoba), Fintech Solutions, Enterprise Services, API Marketplace (Chenosis), and Network as a Service (NaaS).

As part of its Ambition 2025 strategy, MTN aims to become a fully digital operator, enabling customers to access services via digital channels. In line with this, the company will phase out scratch recharge cards from July 1, 2024, and is enhancing its mobile apps to improve accessibility for persons with disabilities.

MTN’s fintech subsidiary, Mobile Money Limited (MML), known as MTN MoMo, holds nearly 90% of the market share in both subscribers and revenue. The MoMo app is integrated with almost all other mobile money wallets in the country, except GhanaPay, and efforts are underway to incorporate the country’s universal QR code, GHQR, into the app and other platforms.