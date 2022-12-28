MTN Ghana donates Christmas packages to nursing mothers

MTN Ghana, a telecommunication company has presented Christmas hampers, and Gh¢5,000.00 worth of airtime to pregnant women who delivered their babies on the eve of Christmas at three health facilities in the Bono and Ahafo Regions.

The facilities were the Sunyani Regional Hospital, the Kwatire Polyclinic in the Sunyani West Municipality and the Hwidiem St. Elizabeth Catholic Hospital in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

Each of the nursing mothers, who were still on admission at the health facilities received GH¢100.00 worth of airtime and baby hampers, containing diapers, washing powders, bathing soaps, powders and other items.

The company also presented 13 boxes of hand gloves for the maternity wards, five each for Sunyani and Hwidiem hospitals and three for the Kwatire Poly Clinic.

Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, MTN’s Territory Sales Controller for the Bono and Ahafo Regions later told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that the presentation formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme to give back to the society.

“We want everybody to feel part of the yellow family,” he said, and assured MTN’s commitment to also enhance the health status of the people.

Mr Kwarteng said network quality remained the trademark of the telecommunication company, and stressed MTN’s dedication to ensure that customers had excellent mobile network services in the country.

Madam Regina Amankwaa Boahemaa, the Supervisor at the Maternity Ward at the Sunyani Regional Hospital thanked the company for the donation and hoped the long standing relationship between the facility and MTN would be strengthened for mutual benefit.

She said the maternity ward required monitors and other modern medical devices to aid deliveries and appealed to the company and other corporate bodies and philanthropic individuals and organisations to come to their aid.