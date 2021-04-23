MTN Ghana has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Tema General Hospital to aid the Facility’s Covid-19 control and treatment.

The items include 3,000 face masks, 1,000 coveralls, 15,000 pieces of gloves, 30 pieces of contactless thermometers, and 50 gallons of alcohol methylated spirit.

Mr Sam Koranteng, Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN Ghana, said the donation was not an isolated one, and that, they were making similar donations to 29 hospitals across the country.

“At MTN, we believe that we have a major role to play in this fight against Covid-19 right from the onset, and this continues to be paramount to us,” he said.

Mr Koranteng said the MTN Group had recently supported the African Union with $25million to procure Covid-19 vaccines.

He said the support provided seven million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for health workers across the continent, adding that, out of the seven million doses, Ghana received 165,000 AstraZeneca doses.

“Additionally, MTN Foundation donated PPE worth GH¢5 million to the National Covid-19 Trust Fund and another donation of essential equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to enable rapid testing and data processing,” he said.

Mr Koranteng said they hoped the donation would augment the stock of PPE in health facilities across the country.

Dr Richard Anthony, Medical Director, Tema General Hospital, commended MTN Ghana for the donation, saying, it would enhance their service delivery.

He admonished the public to continue to observe the Covid-19 safety protocols, adding that, “the virus is still present and wreaking havoc.”