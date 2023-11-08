MTN Ghana Donates To Anlo Traditional Council

MTN Ghana has embarked on another charitable exercise by donating some valuable items to the chiefs and people of the Anlo Traditional Council in support of the Hogbetsotso Festival.

In support of the Hogbetsotso Festival, MTN Ghana donated items including a cash amount of GH¢ 20,000.00, Airtime worth GH¢2,000, Drink hampers, and with the help of the Public Address system for the Durbar.

Presenting the items to the Council, MTN Area Sales Manager for South East Business District, Ransford Gyan, expressed the company’s joy to be connected to the festival since the Hogbetsotsoza is celebrated to foster togetherness and a strong bond with extended families within the Traditional Area and outside. This is why MTN Ghana continues to lend its support to over 40 festivals across the country.

“At MTN we believe festivals project a lot about African society and are considered an integral part of the development of our communities.

_We also believe that the commercial activities tied to these celebrations improve the economic conditions of the celebrating communities. _

MTN believes that the continual celebration of the Hogbetsotso Festival with the people will strengthen its customer relationships.

This year, MTN is honoured to join the Anlo Traditional Council to celebrate the 2023 Hogbetsotso celebration that recounts the story of your migration and your successes over the years,” he stated.

To provide a distinct customer experience during the celebration, MTN set up experience centers at vantage points to help customers resolve some of the issues they are facing.

In addition, MTN also seized the opportunity to educate the masses on MoMo fraud to avoid their exposure to the activities of fraudsters.

“We all have to help educate our cherished customers on the benefits of keeping their phones and wallets safe,” he added.

he also seized the opportunity to thank the Awomefia of Anlo, Togbe Sri III, Togbe Awusu III, the Awadada of Anlo, and the people of Anlo Traditional for their continuous support and loyalty to the MTN Brand.

Receiving the items, The Awadada of Anlo and members of the Traditional Council expressed their gratitude to MTN for the continuous support of the Hogbetsotso Festival.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh