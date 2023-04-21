MTN Ghana donates to Chief Imam towards 2023 Eid ul-Fitr celebration

Ghana’s Telecommunication giant, MTN has embarked on another benevolence exercise donating cash and assorted items to the National Chief Imam, in Accra towards the celebration of this year’s Eidul Fitr.

The telecoms company supported this year’s Eidul Fitr celebration with a cheque of ¢15,000, a big ram, and airtime worth ¢2,000.

Other items donated include 15 bags of rice, 10 cartons of vegetable oil, 40 packs of mineral water, 15 packs of soft drinks, 10 trays of tin milk, four boxes of milo, five bags of sugar, and two boxes of teabags.

The MTN General Manager for Regional Sales Abubakar Mohammed speaking at the handing over ceremony which was held at National Chief Imam’s Residence, said similar donations are being done for Regional Chief Imams in Ashanti, Western and Northern regions. This year a total of GHS90,000 has been committed towards Eidul Fitr.

“As we are all aware, Eidul Fitr is a period when families and communities come together to share and strengthen their relationships, to be charitable towards the less privileged, and to learn to live in harmony with their neighbours.

Our donation across the country goes to affirm our appreciation for your support, patronage, and loyalty to MTN. We thank you once again for your continued support of our activities and for the warm reception we have enjoyed over the years,” he explained.

According to him, during the celebration, MTN will bring their services to the doorsteps of the customers by setting up stands at vantage points to provide customers with an enhanced customer experience.

Adding that customers will be able to do their SIM swap, 4G upgrade, pin reset, request PUK, register their SIM cards, and perform MoMo transactions.

“In view of the ongoing SIM registration, all Mobile Network Operators have received a new directive from the NCA to remove all disconnected numbers from our database.

Following the same directive, we will also remove from our database all SIM cards that are registered after the limit of 10 per individual.

On the MTN Ghana Foundation front, the Foundation is currently receiving entries for the MTN Bright Scholarship Scheme.

The scholarship scheme aims to assist students in public tertiary and vocational institutions with their financial commitments whilst in school.

The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, accommodation, stipends, and a laptop. The deadline for submission of the applications is 31st May 2023. Kindly encourage your wards in the community to apply by visiting the MTN Ghana Website,” he disclosed.

In a short remark, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usumanu Nuhu Sharubutu commended MTN Ghana for its continuous support and prayed that; “Allah will bless MTN abundantly”.

Later, the spokesman of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, and Imams and Elders of the Muslim community received the items on behalf National Chief Imam and the Muslim community.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh