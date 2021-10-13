MTN Ghana donates to deceased Journalist’s widow

The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), Ghana has donated an amount of two thousand Ghana cedis (2,000.00) to the widow of a deceased Journalist, Prince Nana Sanka, in Cape Coast

The donation formed part of MTN’s social responsibility and commitment to supporting their customers, families, and friends in times of difficulty.

The support was also to appreciate the Journalist’s commitment and contributions towards covering MTN activities during his lifetime.

Nana Sanka, who worked for Peace FM and also a presenter at Eagle FM, died in June this year, after a short illness.

Presenting the cash at a short ceremony in Cape Coast, Mr. Kennedy Ofosuhene, Corporate Services Advisor of MTN, Ghana, said the deceased journalist was hardworking, committed to his work, and thus the need to support his widow.

“Nana Sanka was a friend, a brother, he was very punctual to our assignments, and his work was perfect”.

He consoled the wife of the deceased and wished her well in all her endeavors.

Madam Justina Arkoh-Korsah, the widow of the journalist, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for the kind gesture and appreciated Journalists in Central Region for the love, care and support showed her through the demise of her husband.

On behalf of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mrs. Alice Tettey, the Acting Regional Chair of the Association, thanked MTN Ghana for recognizing the efforts of Journalists and remembering the widow of their brother.

“We are grateful to MTN for the support and contributions over the years to journalists in the Region “.

She was of the hope that the partnership between the two institutions will grow stronger for their mutual benefits.