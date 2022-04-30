MTN Ghana donates to Tamale Central Mosque towards Eid-ul-Fitr

MTN Ghana, as part of the Eid-ul-Fitr, has donated assorted edibles, MTN airtime and Ghc2,000 to the Tamale Central Mosque.

The items included five bags of rice, five cartons of vegetable oil, 20 packs of mineral water, 10 packs of soft drinks, a ram, and Ghc500 worth of airtime.

Mr Aseye Kwami Akude, the Northern Regional Branche Manager of MTN Ghana, who presented the items to the leadership of the Mosque on Friday, thanked Allah for protecting the people from the COVID-19 pandemic and making it possible, this year, to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr with family and friends.

He said for the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic had affected the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration because of the restrictions and advised the Muslim community to continue to observe all the laid down protocols because “the virus is still with us.”

Mr Akude said similar donations were being made to the regional chief imams of Ashanti and Western regions as well as the National Chief Imam.

Mr Adam Abdul at the Tamale Central Mosque Secretariat, who received the items on behalf of the Northern Regional Chief Imam, expressed appreciation to MTN for the gesture.