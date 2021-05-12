The MTN Ghana has donated assorted items to the Western Regional Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Ostaz Ali Hassan Ali, for the celebration of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr festival.

The donation, which had become an annual ritual was to support the Muslim community as they observed the month-long Ramadan fasting.

The items included bags of rice, one ram, packs of mineral water and soft drinks, and five hundred Ghana Cedis worth of airtime.

Mr. Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Senior Manager, South West Business Region for MTN presenting the items said, it was to demonstrate the good relationship between the company and the Muslim community and to also appreciate their continuous support and patronage.

He mentioned, that the Ramadan celebration would be over in a few days and as such the items are to support their Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

The Senior Manager called for caution during the celebration due to COVID-19 and observe social distancing and all the safety protocols.

“We will encourage you to continue to observe the guidelines by wearing your facemasks, washing and sanitizing your hands regularly, and also practice social distancing.”

Mr Nyarko announced that MTN had set aside 25 million dollars for legacy Projects to mark their 25years in the country.

“We are just announcing it to you today and will come at the appropriate time to inform you about our plans concerning the celebration”, he said.

Dr Sheikh Ostaz Ali Hassan Ali, the Western Regional Chief Imam thanked and blessed the management and staff of MTN for their kind gesture,

“Muslim brothers in Niger and other African countries have also been speaking of how MTN has been generous to them as well.”

He said, as Muslims, they would continue to pray for the good of the MTN … “Prophet Mohammed said if someone does any kind deed for you, pray for them”.