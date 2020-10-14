Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana) has announced the withdrawal of its Significant Market Power (SMP) case against the National Communication Authority (NCA).

“Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana) wishes to advise of its engagements with the National Communications Authority (NCA) in a concerted effort to settle the procedural and administrative legal challenge concerning the NCA’s declaration of MTN Ghana as a Significant Market Power (SMP),” a statement issued by MTN Ghana and dated October 13 read.

Given the progress made so far, in good faith, on settlement discussions with the NCA, and Ministry of Communications, the company has withdrawn its application filed at the Supreme Court on September 4, 2020.

According to MTN, their expectation that this action will pave the way for further discussions and an amicable resolution, in the spirit of the renewed channels of engagement.

The company also identifies that a collective goodwill and commitment is necessary to help the entire industry thrive and support the Government’s agenda to enhance connectivity and the availability of communication services in the country.

“We are convinced that this decision is in the best interest of our cherished customers, shareholders and other stakeholders.

MTN Ghana would like to reassure its cherished Customers and Shareholders that our commitment to the delivery of a bold new digital world in Ghana continues to be resolute,”

MTN Ghana remains focused on providing the enabling technology to support Ghana’s digital economy through partnerships with the Government of Ghana and other Ghanaian telecommunication players.

