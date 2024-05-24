MTN Ghana Embraces Digitalization, Phases Out Scratch Cards for a Sustainable Future

MTN Ghana has announced its decision to phase out scratch cards, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and enhancing customer experience.

Effective June 30, 2024, scratch cards will no longer be available for purchase or use, marking a significant shift towards digital solutions.

Customers who still possess unused MTN scratch cards will no longer be able to recharge them after July 1, 2024. However, they can redeem the value of their scratch cards through credit transfer (EVD) at any MTN Customer Experience Centre.

This decision aligns with MTN’s overarching strategy to lead digital solutions in Ghana and support the Government of Ghana’s digitalization agenda. By encouraging customers to utilize existing digital channels such as MoMo, Ayoba, and the myMTN app for recharging, MTN aims to streamline processes and enhance convenience for its users. Additionally, customers will enjoy a 50% bonus on all recharges made via Mobile Money, further incentivizing the transition to digital platforms.

Samuel Addo, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer at MTN Ghana, emphasized that the withdrawal of scratch cards is not only a step towards protecting the environment but also aims to empower customers to embrace digital usage and improve overall customer service delivery.

In line with MTN’s sustainability strategy, the company is committed to implementing various initiatives aimed at reducing its environmental footprint. These initiatives include waste reduction programs, water conservation measures, and energy-saving initiatives, all of which contribute to creating a cleaner and more sustainable future.

As MTN Ghana embraces digitalization and takes proactive steps towards sustainability, it remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance the lives of its customers while also safeguarding the environment for future generations.