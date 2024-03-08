MTN Ghana Empowers Women with Digital Literacy on International Women’s Day

MTN Ghana, the leading telecommunication company in Ghana has observed International Women’s Day by equipping some members of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association and the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association in digital and financial literacy.

The education, covering various ways of investment, savings, insurance, and pension in the growing digital economy, is to position them to grow their businesses and support their families.

The event was held at Rawlings Park in the Central Business District of Accra and was part of a two-day activity to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

Speaking at the event, the Senior Manager, Data Devices Home MTN Ghana, Gloria Frempong noted that the initiative reflects MTN Ghana’s dedication to advancing the skills and capabilities of women in traditionally female-dominated sectors, aiming to equip them with the knowledge and tools necessary to thrive in the digital age.

Stressing that the program also aims to help individuals strategically position themselves to not only foster the growth of their businesses but also provide crucial support to their families.

By imparting knowledge in these key financial areas, individuals will be equipped with the tools needed to navigate the complexities of the digital era and make informed decisions that contribute to their entrepreneurial success and overall family well-being.

However, she advised them to leverage technology to boost their businesses; by using my MTN App, Ayoba, WhatsApp Business, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to connect and reach out to customers.

She advised the public to be wary of fraudsters and underscored the importance of not divulging their MoMo PINs and other crucial information to unknown individuals.

Abdallah Ibrahim, the Acting Chief Human Resource Officer at MTN Ghana, emphasized that MTN’s commitment goes beyond internal programs and actively involves itself in conversations addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion on both national and global platforms.

According to him, the event was to equip the women with the tools and knowledge needed to enhance their businesses by helping them acquire new digital skills and take advantage of available opportunities.

The event was replicated in the Ashanti, Northern, Eastern, and Western Regions and is to be sustained with similar periodic engagements, and future interactions to extend it to market women.