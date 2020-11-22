MTN Ghana has donated a number of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Anlo Traditional Council to support in the efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the area.



They included 80x250ML bottles and 4x5L gallons of hand sanitisers, Veronica buckets, tissue rolls, packs of tissue, gallons of liquid soap, 300 pieces of face masks and 20 face shields.

The donation formed part of MTN Ghana’s commitment to augment government’s efforts to overcome the pandemic, which saw the Company contribute over 80,000 PPEs to health workers across the country, support the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research with relevant office equipment and zero-rate hundreds of educational sites among others.

Mr Mawuli Katahena, Regional Team Lead, MTN Ghana, who presented the PPE to the Council, commended the chiefs for the continued efforts to observe the COVID-19 protocols and hoped the items provided would help support the chiefs and people of the area to fully observe the protocols in order to stay safe.

He said similar donations were being made in other traditional areas in the Region including Asogli, Mepe, and Hohoe as well as in Oti Region areas.

Mr Katahena bemoaned how the public was dropping their guard on the safety protocols and called for strict compliance, so the virus would be defeated for life to return to normalcy.

“Ghana had been largely successful in the fight over the past few months, but the past few weeks have seen a steady rise in the numbers again due to people not adhering strictly to the protocols. The steady rise underscores our presence here today as we cannot fold our arms and watch but continue in our strife to fight the spread of the virus.

In normal times, we would have been here earlier to support the organisation of this year’s Hogbetsotsoza but 2020 is a different year. However, we believe COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to demonstrate our concern for Anlo State beyond celebrations. We are hopeful that come 2021, we will be able to have our usual fun and joyful festive occasions.”

A team from the regional and head offices of MTN Ghana led by Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer and native of Anloland were at Anloga to support the 2019 Hogbetsotso festival and its activities including EdemFest and Hogbetsotso Health Walk.

Torgbui Agbesi Awusu II, the Awadada of Anlo, who received the donation, expressed Anlo State’s gratitude to the Company for the items and noted that they would be put to good use to benefit the people and the entire country.