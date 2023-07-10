MTN Ghana Excites Customers at Golden Eagle Cinemas

Over 300 loyal customers of MTN Ghana who got the golden opportunity to watch the blockbuster movie: The Flash” at Golden Eagle Cinemas in Kumasi during this year’s EID celebration, have expressed heartfelt gratitude to the company for making them feel very special.

The unforgettable evening saw a massive turnout as the selected customers of MTN Ghana had an amazing time with their complimentary screening access that came with lots of gifts as well.

They described the experience after the movie, as one of the best movies they ever watched recently; stressing that, the experience will forever remain indelible in their mind.

To be candid, the film has it all: action, suspense, thrill, breathtaking scenes, and an intriguing and exciting music score.

The premier also created a fun and relaxed atmosphere for the customers to engage and also network with one another.

Over the years, MTN has been focused on brightening the lives of its customers at various touch points by delivering a distinct customer experience.

As the biggest family in Ghana, the company also delights in putting smiles on the faces of Ghanaians for their priceless contributions that have contributed to the growth of the MTN brand.

The MTN Movie Mania is one of the innovative programs that MTN introduced 9 years ago to reward high-value customers for their brand loyalty. It provides customers with free tickets to watch movies at the Silver Bird Cinema at the Accra Mall.

Customers get an extra ticket when they purchase a movie ticket at the movies on Thursdays. Offer is available at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and at the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi.

Movie – The Flash

Synopsis

Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation.

With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian — albeit not the one he’s looking for.