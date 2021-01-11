MTN Ghana has applauded journalists, especially those in Kumasi, for their continuous support in the dissemination of the company’s news and projects to the general public.

Madam Georgina Fiagbenu, Corporate Communications Senior Manager, MTN Ghana, said the media had helped in the company’s development agenda.

Speaking at the end of year press soiree for journalists in Kumasi, she said though the past year was turbulent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company strived to shape the lives of many people, especially the vulnerable in society.

The occasion was also used to award some four journalists for outstanding performances in the past year.

They included Ms Patricia Bonsu of Fox FM for the most innovative journalist, Mr Michael Ofosu Afriyie, the Ghanaian Observer, most supportive journalist.

Mr Bernard Buachie of Raw Gist was awarded the fastest reporter while the most proactive reporter award went to Mr Richmond Frimpong of Oyerepa FM.

Madam Fiagbenu advised Ghanaians to transact MTN businesses with people they trust to reduce the rate of fraudulent acts.

On COVID-19, she advised Ghanaians to continue observing all the protocols to further minimize its spread.

Mr Kingsley Hope, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), lauded MTN Ghana for the initiative and requested that it was sustained to boost the morale of journalists to work hand-in-hand for a common goal.