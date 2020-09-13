MTN Ghana Foundation has donated over 88,000 KN95 face masks to health workers in regional and selected district hospitals across the country.

The masks are expected to benefit workers in 31 health facilities in all the 16 regions.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Samuel Koranteng, the Corporate Services Executive of the Company, said the initiative was to promote the wearing of masks and support health workers across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the face masks would be presented to the Dambai Hospital, Jasikan District Hospital, Holy Family Hospital, Abrafi Hospital, Goaso District Hospital, Hwediem Government Hospital, Sunyani Regional Hospital, Bodomase/Kwatire Health Center, Nalerigu Hospital, Walewale Hospital and Damongo Hospital.

Others are; Salaga Hospital, Wiaso Government Hospital, Bekwai Metro Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Esikado Community Hospital, Ho Teaching Hospital, Aflao Government Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Koforidua Regional Hospital, and Atua Government Hospital.

The rest are; Kumasi South Hospital, Bekwai Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Central Regional Hospital – Winneba, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Saboba Government Hospital, Bolga Regional Hospital, Bongo District Hospital, Wa Regional Hospital and Jirapa Hospital.

The statement said “During this pandemic, we have acknowledged that protecting our health workers is paramount. Health workers use a lot of face masks in and out of the hospitals and we are delighted to be able to provide additional face masks for them.”

“The donation also gives meaning to our Masks campaign dubbed #WearItForMe and Be Wise”. We want to emphasize the need for people to wear their face masks everywhere they go,” it added.

MTN, months ago, donated GHc5 million worth of personal protective equipment to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund.

The Foundation also donated essential equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to enhance rapid testing and data processing.

In the past 12 years, MTN Ghana Foundation has supported national development efforts through conscious investments in the areas of Education, Health and Economic Empowerment.