MTN Ghana Foundation Commemorates International Day Of The Boy Child

The MTN Ghana Foundation has partnered with the Ghana Education Service Directorate at Korle Klottey to celebrate the International Day of the Boy Child. The day was celebrated under the theme “Fostering the Development of a Generation Free From the Threat of Cyber Fraud.”

As part of activities to commemorate the day, representatives from MTN Ghana educated selected students from the directorate on cyber fraud and its side effect on their education and future.

Speaking at the event, the Information and Cyber Security Risk Manager of MTN, Michael Aboagye-Constant, stated, “A good innovation such as the cyber world is supposed to enhance our connectedness. However, there are certain vices such as cyber fraud that come with it. Unfortunately, the boy child appears to have been caught up in these vices. Our boys are being made to believe in the illusion that cyber fraud is evasive and can be perpetrated without any trace of the perpetrators. The sad news is that most of the people who get involved in cyber fraud end up being caught by the law enforcement agencies because there are techniques used to identify perpetrators of every cyber fraud”.

He advised the students to dwell on the positives of technology to benefit them and society instead of learning cyber fraud and urged them to say no to cyber fraud.

The International Day of the Boy Child falls on the 16th of May every year. It was officially adopted by the United Nations in 2018 to focus on the needs of boys and their well-being.