MTN Ghana Foundation Distributes 600 Hampers to Support New Mothers Across the Country

MTN Ghana Foundation has distributed 600 hampers to mothers in hospitals across all 16 regions of Ghana, in a heartwarming initiative aimed at supporting new mothers and easing the financial burden that often comes with caring for a newborn.

The hampers, filled with essential items like newborn clothing, toys, detergents, blankets, and personal care products, were delivered to 30 hospitals nationwide, including major facilities such as Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Greater Accra, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, and Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region.

The gesture was met with immense gratitude from the recipients. One beneficiary, Madam Sylvia Essuman, expressed appreciation for the support, stating that the hamper would go a long way in helping alleviate the financial stress many mothers face after childbirth. Another recipient, Madam Gifty Amoah, described the donation as a delightful surprise. “We were not expecting this, but we are very happy; thank you, MTN,” she said.

Senior midwife at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Victoria Jamoo, highlighted the importance of such donations, noting that many new mothers struggle to afford essential baby items, making MTN’s gesture particularly timely and impactful. “This donation will support these mothers in a significant way,” she said.

The hampers were distributed as part of MTN Ghana Foundation’s ongoing Baby Hamper Project, which has been active since 2011. To date, the foundation has distributed over 3,500 hampers to new mothers across the country. Samuel Bartels, representing the Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer for MTN Ghana, emphasized the significance of the initiative during a presentation in Accra. “This initiative is our way of sharing in the joy of new mothers and congratulating them on the arrival of their babies. We believe that these little ones will grow up to achieve greatness, and we are excited to be a part of their journey,” he said.

MTN Ghana Foundation’s staff volunteers, led by regional managers across various regions, coordinated the distribution of the hampers, which was carried out across Western, Central, Eastern, Oti, Volta, Northern, and other regions. The continued success of the Baby Hamper Project is a testament to MTN Ghana Foundation’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and creating lasting positive impact.