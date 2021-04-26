As part of efforts to help win the war against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, MTN Ghana Foundation has embarked on another giant step by donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The items donated include: 4 k nose mask, 20,000 pieces of gloves, Thermometer 40, FaceS 3000, and Methylated Spirit 50 Gallons.

Presenting the items to the Hospital, the Senior Manager of MTN Ghana Foundation, Mr. Robert Kuzoe, hinted that the donation forms part of similar donations MTN Ghana Foundation is making across the country to help combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

According to him, as part of the support to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic, MTN Group recently made a major move in the fight against the deadly virus, by donating $25 million to the African Union to procure Covid-19 vaccines.

Adding that, the MTN Foundation also donated PPE worth GHC5 million to the National Covid-19 Trust Fund and another donation of essential equipment to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to enable rapid testing and data processing.

“MTN also launched the “Wear it for Me” campaign to raise awareness about the importance of wearing face masks and also donated about over 85k KN 95 face masks to over 30 hospitals in all 16 regions,” he stated.

This he said, MTN Ghana Foundation would continue to render its support to help contain the deadly disease in the country.

“As at the end of December 2020, the cumulative value of MTN Ghana’s efforts to fighting COVID-19 was GH¢139 million,” he disclosed.

The Chief Executive Officer of Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, who received the items on behalf of the hospital commended MTN Ghana Foundation for their kind gesture.

This he said, the items will go a long way to augment the efforts of the hospital in combating the pandemic which devasted the Ghanaian economy.

However, he also seized the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to continue to adhering strictly to all the safety protocols issued by local and global authorities in fighting this pandemic.