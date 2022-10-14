MTN Ghana Foundation Empowers Rural Women Farmers 

As part of the MTN Ghana Foundation’s unwavering commitment to empowering women, the foundation has partnered with Holland Green Tech to provide rural women farmers with the requisite modern farming mythologies to help them increase their crop production.

The well–packed training which took place at Akuse in the Eastern Region was held to commemorate the International Day of Rural Women.

The Economic Empowerment Advisor of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Cynthia Mills speaking at the training said rural women play a crucial role in the agricultural sector toward ensuring food security; hence there is a need to empower them to adopt Good Agronomic Practices (GAPs) in farming activities in order to benefit from their sweat.

The majority of them are oblivious to how to apply plant nutrients and others. So, basically, we brought them to the demonstration field to equip them with the requisite knowledge.

Stressing that, MTN Ghana Foundation will replicate similar training in other regions to help reach out to other rural women farmers.

Agronomist at Holland Green Tech Prince Agyapong said post-harvest handling remains the number one problem for farmers in Ghana due to old-fashioned methods and the use of rudimentary tools.

However, he also advised the farmers to follow the required planting distance per the recommendations from good agronomic practices.

On the demonstration field, he seized the opportunity school the farmers how to dibble and plant in rows to increase plant population to get more yields.

The Operations Manager/Agronomist at Defarmercist Ghana Alex Afari also advised the farmers to farmers to plant the right way; adding that they should also endeavor to seek expert advice to enable them to reap the needed benefits from their farming investment.

He also emphasized the importance of applying fertilizer efficiently and planting in rows in order to get good yields.

The 72 participants drawn from Akuse, Dodowa, and Pantang are expected to share the knowledge with other farmers in their communities.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh