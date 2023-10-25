MTN Ghana Foundation Equips 40 Ghanaian Teachers

As part of efforts to help promote teaching and learning in the country; MTN Ghana Foundation has taken another judicious step by organizing a day workshop for about 40 beneficiaries of its Teacher Improvement Award Programme (TIAP) in Accra.

The workshop which was held in collaboration with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) was aimed at enhancing the capacity of the 40 beneficiaries with the new teaching and learning methodologies and pedagogies in this modern digital world.

The training also sought to provide the teachers with up-to-date practical tools and resources that can be immediately integrated into their teaching practices.

The Teacher Improvement Award Programme (TIAP) is an annual scholarship package designed by MTN Ghana Foundation to support Ghanaian teachers in first and second-cycle public institutions to upgrade their education at the first-degree or Master’s Degree levels.

AIMS is a pan-African network of Centers of Excellence for post-graduate training in mathematical sciences, research, and public engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

The Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer at MTN Ghana, Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe stated that the foundation remains committed to the empowerment of teachers and aims to build more capacity in new teaching and learning methodologies and pedagogies in this modern digital world.

Adding that, the training seeks to equip the teachers with new and effective teaching methodologies to engage and motivate their students.

“The positive feature of this training is that it will also help trainers assess your application of the knowledge acquired, so please pay close attention to what is taught” she added.

According to her, MTN has pledged to support initiatives that complement the Government’s efforts to empower teachers across the country and is committed to education.

She indicated that her outfit is convinced that the future of Ghana’s development depends largely on the quality of its teachers.

She stated that teachers are expected to stay up-to-date with new teaching trends and incorporate technology and innovation into their skills.

“We really appreciate teachers and the contributions they make to society and hope they will prove their style of teaching with this training” she applauded. She encouraged teachers to continue their effective practices and integrate technology into their profession.

