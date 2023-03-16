MTN Ghana Foundation gets national award for contribution to Covid-19 fight

MTN Ghana Foundation has been recognized for the significant contributions the Foundation made in the fight against COVID-19 at the 2023 National Honors and Awards.

MTN Ghana Foundation received a plaque and a certificate for Distinguished Service – Platinum Category.



Presenting the awards, the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, expressed appreciation to the many individuals and organizations who distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavor and the many individuals whose remarkable resilience, invaluable contributions, interventions, and responsiveness helped to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award was received by the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana on behalf of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Selorm Adadevoh. The Presidential Honour was in recognition of MTN Ghana’s significant support to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund and for being one of the highest contributors to the fund. Contributions to the fund helped the government to procure PPEs for medical facilities, provide funding support for the promotion and facilitation of research and innovation on COVID-19 and provided support to nearly 8,000 identified needy and vulnerable persons and to other social interventions initiatives across the country.

Other awardees included frontline workers, Board & Trustees of the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, Institutions and Faith-based organizations, Members of the Private Sector Support Fund, International Partners among others.

MTN was one of the organizations which was at the forefront of supporting the fight against the pandemic through various initiatives as well as donations to government, health facilities, schools across the country.

In 2021, MTN through the MTN Ghana Foundation contributed GHS10 million to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund to complement government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This comprised of GHS5 million cash and GHS5million worth of PPEs.

The PPEs included masks, coveralls, hand gloves, four sets of PCR machines and virus sampling kits, RNA extraction kits, thermometer guns and disposable cups which were distributed to various hospitals, special isolation and care management centres, health centres, CHPS compounds and medical facilities across the country.

The Foundation also presented office equipment valued at GHS 42,000 to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to aid in COVID-19 testing and case management in 2020. It also presented PPEs worth millions of cedis to various secondary schools, traditional councils as well as regional hospitals across the country.

MTN also introduced several interventions and several initiatives to safeguard its employees and customers nationwide. It launched a series of educational and awareness campaigns to sensitize the publicon COVID-19 and measures to stay safe.

MTN also boosted network services to aid in work from home, online learning (zero rated browsing sites), and other digital interventions to aid in business continuity, social interactions among others.