MTN Ghana Foundation Gifts Hampers to  Mothers and Babies Across Ghana 

Mothers who gave birth during the festive season expressed surprise and gratitude as the MTN Ghana Foundation distributed 600 hampers to mothers in 30 hospitals across the 16 regions of Ghana.

The hampers contain essential items such as newborn clothing, detergents, toys,

blankets, and personal care products, were presented to mothers at the various hospitals,

including Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the Greater Accra Region, Komfo Anokye Teaching

Hospital in the Ashanti Region, the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region,

Wiawso Government Hospital in the Western North Region, and the Dambai Hospital in the

Oti Region.

The recipients expressed their gratitude to the MTN Ghana Foundation for the kind gesture.

One of them, Madam Sylvia Essuman said the hamper will help ease the financial burden of

the mothers. Another beneficiary, Madam Gifty Amoah described the donation as a pleasant

surprise. “We were not expecting this, but we are very happy, thank you MTN”, she said.

Madam Victoria Jamoo, Senior Midwife at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, observed that the

donation would go a long way in supporting new mothers who often struggle to afford

essential baby items.

Speaking during the presentation in Accra, Mr. Samuel Bartels, representing the Chief

Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer for MTN Ghana said, “This initiative is our way of sharing in the joy of new mothers and congratulating them on the arrival of their babies.

We believe that these little ones will grow up to achieve greatness, and we are excited to be a part of their journey.”

MTN staff volunteers in Western, Western-North, Central, Eastern, Oti and Volta regions

were led by Prince Owusu-Nyarko, Senior Manager, Regional Sales while Kwami Aseye

Akude, Manager – Retail Experience led the volunteers in Northern, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo,

Ashanti, Northeast, Savanna, Upper East, and Upper West Regions.

Since the inception of the Baby Hamper Project in 2011, the MTN Ghana Foundation has

distributed over 3,500 hampers to new mothers across Ghana. The initiative is a testament

to the foundation’s commitment to supporting the vulnerable and making a positive impact in the lives of Ghanaians.

About MTN Ghana Foundation

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and

implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of

focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From its inception to date, the

Foundation has undertaken 158 major projects across the country. This includes 87

Education Projects, 53 Health Care Projects, 13 Economic Empowerment Project and 4

Community Support Initiatives.