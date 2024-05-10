MTN Ghana Foundation hands over GHS5M accident, emergency and administration block to Bawjiase Polyclinic

MTN Ghana Foundation has announced that it has completed and handed over an Accident, Emergency, and Administration block for the Bawjiase Polyclinic at the cost of GHS 5,475,542.69.

The new block comprises an operating theatre, emergency ward, isolation ward, recovery ward, and resuscitation point.

The project also includes a reception area, offices for accounts staff, medical superintendent, administrator, and rooms and offices for nurses and doctors. In addition, there is a conference room and a staff kitchenette.

MTN Ghana Foundation also provided the facility with hydraulic patient stretchers, eater beds and lights, bedside lockers, drip stands, medicine trolleys and cabinets, an anesthetic machine, a diathermy machine, patient monitors, oxygen concentrators, and surgical instruments.

The Bawjiase Polyclinic is a vital healthcare facility in the Central Region that serves Bawjiase and 80 other communities within the Awutu Senya District and beyond. It provides healthcare to over 33,000 people in the central region and part of the Greater Accra region.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Board Chairman of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Prof. Franklyn Manu, expressed his excitement about the completion of the project for the polyclinic.

He said “The completion of the Accident and Emergency Centre as well as the Administration Block will help to alleviate some of the challenges faced by the clinic and bring much-needed relief to the district. Patients in this community and beyond will receive timely quality care”.

The Medical Superintendent of Bawjiase Polyclinic, Dr. Martina Awo Baisiwa Johnson, expressed her gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for sponsoring the completion of the project noting that the MTN Ghana Foundation “came to our aid when our efforts could no longer carry the huge task of completing this structure”. She reiterated the importance of the new block to health care delivery at the Polyclinic.

The Chief Director, speaking on behalf of the Minister for Health, Bernard Okoe-Boye, said “Today marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and enhanced access to quality healthcare services in our beloved nation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for their unwavering support for healthcare that continues to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians”.

Naakye Ayeley Tetteley 1 Adontsen Hemaa of Awutu Traditional Area and Queen mother of Awutu- Bawjiase also expressed her appreciation to the MTN Ghana Foundation for providing a facility that will enhance healthcare delivery in Bawjiase and beyond. She urged the people to adopt a good maintenance culture to preserve the facility.

The handing over of the new block was attended by various dignitaries, including the MP for Awutu Senya West, Hon. Gizella Akushika Tetteh-Agbotui, the DCE of Awutu Senya District Assembly, Hon. Moses Arhinful Arhin, Dr. Wisdom Atiwoto, Director at the Ministry of Health, ACP Ibrahim Sulley, Deputy Regional Commander of police, Central East, Chief Superintendent Felicia Ayesu, Bawjiase District Commander and representatives of Awutu Traditional Council.

Also present were Mrs Nabila Williams, MTN Foundation Board Member, as well as executives and staff volunteers of MTN Ghana.