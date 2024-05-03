MTN Ghana Foundation Hands Over State-of-the-Art Emergency Center to Bawjiase Polyclinic

In a bid to bolster healthcare infrastructure in Ghana, the MTN Ghana Foundation has successfully handed over an ultra-modern Accident and Emergency Centre to Bawjiase Polyclinic in the Central Region.

The Bawjiase Polyclinic, serving a vast population across the Awutu Senya District and beyond, had long grappled with infrastructural deficiencies and financial constraints.

The completion of the Accident and Emergency Centre, alongside the Administration Block, marks a substantial milestone in addressing these challenges; as it aimed at addressing existing challenges faced by the healthcare center.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the MTN Ghana Foundation Board Chairman, Prof. Franklin Manu, expressed his satisfaction with the project, highlighting its significance in improving healthcare accessibility for communities in the Central Region.

He emphasized the importance of quality healthcare as a fundamental right and commended the collaboration between the MTN Ghana Foundation and the Polyclinic’s management in realizing the transformative initiative.

According to him, the new facilities, completed at a cost of GHS 5,475,542.69, have undergone a remarkable transformation, equipped with essential amenities essential for effective healthcare delivery.

These include an operating theatre, emergency ward, doctors’ offices, isolation ward, recovery ward, and resuscitation point, as well as administrative spaces such as reception area, offices, conference room, and staff kitchenette.

Adding that, the MTN Ghana Foundation has furnished the center with a comprehensive array of medical equipment, ensuring optimal functionality and patient care.

The provision of such facilities aligns with the Foundation’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s healthcare sector and contributing to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage as outlined by the World Health Organization.

In emphasizing the importance of maintenance for sustainability, Prof. Manu stressed the need for adherence to established policies by the management, staff, and users of the facility.

He also underscored the significance of road safety measures in reducing the burden on healthcare systems, emphasizing prevention as a key aspect of healthcare management.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives from the management and staff of the Bawjiase Polyclinic, as well as architects, engineers, and contractors involved in the project.

Their collective efforts were lauded for ensuring the timely completion of the initiative, which stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit driving healthcare advancement in Ghana.

In a speech delivered on behalf of the Minister for Health, Bernard Okoe-Boye, he applauded MTN Ghana Foundation for their unwavering support for healthcare that continues to positively impact the lives of Ghanaians.

“As we witness the handover of this state-of-the-art facility, equipped with Hydraulic patient stretchers, Theater beds and lights, Bedside lockers, Drip stands, Medicine trolleys and cabinets, Anesthetic Machine, Diathermy machine, Patient monitors, Oxygen Concentrators, Surgical Instruments, let us not forget the importance of collaboration in advancing our shared goal of improving the health and well-being of our communities.

It is through such partnerships that we can address the healthcare challenges facing our nation and work towards building a healthier and more resilient society,” he emphasized.

Highlighting that, the handover represents a notable milestone in their endeavors to fortify healthcare infrastructure and improve accessibility to top-tier healthcare services nationwide.

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West Constituency Hon. Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, stated that the initiative stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of MTN towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure in our communities such as Bawjiase.

“The significance of this theatre and the emergency ward cannot be overstated. In a world where access to quality healthcare remains a pressing issue, initiatives like this serve as beacons of hope for those in need. This state-of-the-art facility is not just a building; it symbolizes compassion, progress, and the power of collective action in addressing healthcare challenges,” she remarked.

MTN Foundation has set a precedent for corporate social responsibility, demonstrating that businesses can and should play a vital role in improving the well-being of the communities they serve. Their commitment to investing in healthcare infrastructure sets a commendable example for other corporate bodies.

“I urge MTN Foundation to continue their collaboration with our communities, exploring new avenues to address healthcare needs comprehensively. Together, we can leverage technology, innovation, and expertise to ensure that no one is left behind in accessing quality healthcare,” she implored.

A Medical Superintendent at Bawjiase Polyclinic Dr. Martina Awo Baisiwa Johnson said the new complex, equipped with cutting-edge technology, signifies the polyclinic’s commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to the community.

“With its state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology, the center is poised to efficiently and expertly address various emergencies,” she stated.

Dr. Johnson outlined complementary projects, including a laboratory block, renovation of units, and equipment upgrades, underscoring the polyclinic’s ongoing dedication to comprehensive healthcare.

She commended various stakeholders and donors, including traditional leaders, the Member of Parliament, the district assembly, and corporate entities like MTN Foundation Ghana and Ghacem Company Ltd for their unwavering support.

She also urged staff to uphold professionalism and teamwork in serving the community with dedication and care.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh