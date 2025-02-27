MTN Ghana Foundation Hands Over State-of-the-Art ICT Center to Yilo Krobo SHS

MTN Ghana Foundation has officially handed over a state-of-the-art ICT center to Yilo Krobo Senior High School (SHS) in the Eastern Region, reinforcing its commitment to advancing education and technology in Ghana.

The newly commissioned facility, valued at GHS 1.3 million, is equipped with 40 all-in-one desktop computers and two interactive smart boards, designed to enhance digital learning and equip students with essential ICT skills.

MTN Reaffirms Commitment to Education and Technology

Speaking at the ceremony, Isaac Mate, General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Ghana, emphasized the foundation’s dedication to empowering young minds through technology.

“The completion of this facility demonstrates MTN’s unwavering commitment to education and the future of Ghana’s youth. Access to technology is not a luxury—it is a necessity,” he stated.

He highlighted that Yilo Krobo SHS, one of only two public senior high schools in the district, has long faced challenges due to the absence of a well-equipped ICT lab.

The new center is expected to bridge this gap, enabling students to integrate technology into their studies and paving the way for ICT to be introduced as an elective subject.

Government Applauds MTN’s Support for Digital Education

The Eastern Regional Director of Education, Mrs. Ivy Asantewa Owusu, speaking on behalf of Eastern Regional Minister Rita Akosua Awatey, expressed deep gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for its support in enhancing the school’s technological infrastructure.

She underscored the critical role of science, technology, and critical thinking in shaping students for the future.

“This investment will go a long way in preparing students for success at the tertiary level and in the global workforce. It will also ensure that Yilo Krobo SHS continues to produce outstanding alumni who contribute meaningfully to society,” she stated.

In this, Minister also donated GHS 10,000 towards additional resources, including a printer and other essential equipment

.

STEM Education Director Highlights Importance of ICT Skills

The Director of Science Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service (GES) , Mrs Olivia Serwaa Opare, also lauded the MTN Ghana Foundation for its role in establishing the ICT center.

She emphasized that the facility would significantly enhance students’ skills in robotics, coding, and programming, aligning with Ghana’s broader goal of promoting STEM education and preparing the next generation of innovators and leaders.

“Education is the foundation of national development, and partnerships like this are key to shaping the future of our country. We are grateful for this collaboration and look forward to continued support in expanding STEM education in Ghana,” she said.

She also encouraged female students to seek mentorship opportunities and pursue careers in STEM fields, acknowledging the increasing presence of women in leadership positions.

Board Chairman Challenges Students to Excel in Science and Mathematics

The Board Chairman, COP Francis Ebenezer Doku, described the commissioning of the ICT center as a transformational milestone for the school.

Reflecting on Yilo Krobo SHS’s past struggles and systemic challenges, he praised the current headmaster for his efforts in revitalizing the institution and securing a state-of-the-art computer lab to enhance learning.

He urged students to excel in science and mathematics, stressing their importance in today’s digital era, and acknowledged the Regional Director of Education for her contributions to the school’s progress.

Headmaster Outlines Digital Vision for Yilo Krobo SHS

The Headmaster of Yilo Krobo SHS, Mr. Philip Narh Donkor, hailed the commissioning of the ICT lab as a major step toward transforming the school into a technology-driven institution.

He emphasized that the center would not only enhance students’ digital skills but also prepare them for careers in an increasingly tech-driven world.

“This facility is a game-changer for our students, equipping them with 21st-century skills that will position them for success in the global job market,” he stated.

He revealed that Yilo Krobo SHS has already integrated technology into its daily operations, including the use of smart TVs in classrooms and a biometric system for attendance tracking.

Looking ahead the school plans to implement AI-powered attendance monitoring, digital security stations, interactive smart boards, and IoT-enabled devices for personalized learning experiences.

While commending MTN Ghana for its immense support, he appealed for reliable internet services to sustain digital learning and called on the government and other stakeholders to support the school’s ambition to become a center of excellence in technology-driven education.

MTN Encourages Maintenance and Sustainability of ICT Facility

Robert Kuzoe, Senior Manager for the MTN Ghana Foundation, also urged students and school authorities to maintain the facility to ensure its sustainability.

He also noted that MTN would initially provide internet connectivity after which the school would assume responsibility for managing the service.

“We are confident this ICT center will equip students with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age. We encourage both students and teachers to fully utilize this resource to enhance learning and innovation,” Kuzoe added.

In addition to the Yilo Krobo project, the MTN Ghana Foundation has recently donated a Robotics Center, an ICT Library, and an Integrated STEM Lab to Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS, Aburi Secondary Technical, and Wiamoase Community, demonstrating its broader commitment to digital education.

The Foundation reaffirmed its mission to promote digital inclusion across all 16 regions of Ghana, ensuring that every child has access to modern learning tools.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh