MTN Ghana Foundation Hands Over State-of-the-Art Robotics Center to MEGHIS

The MTN Ghana Foundation’s choice to construct this Robotics Centre for the school, as part of MTN’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, was inspired by the remarkable achievements of Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School students in STEM and robotics.

The school has clinched the title of two-time champion at the World Robotic Competition, surpassing over 5000 teams globally, thus challenging the common perception that STEM is solely for boys.

This cutting-edge facility, constructed at a total cost of GHS2, 280,489, was commenced on December 14, 2022.

The Robotics Centre has the following features: a 100-seater hall with partitions for Robotics training and practice, a research room with computers for teachers and students, robotics equipment, furniture, and internet access.

It is expected to serve as a training and learning hub for young people to explore, experiment, and innovate through hands-on experience.

Students will have the opportunity to explore building and inventing through various challenges using tools like LEGO and Rev Robots. They will also engage in brainstorming, designing, and building activities using 3D Printer Masking, which is becoming a common feature in many STEM laboratories.

These activities enhance advanced design skills and add an extra dimension to STEM projects. Additionally, coding activities and AI research will be facilitated in the research room, benefiting not only Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School but also the wider community.

The Outgoing Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh noted that as a leading Telecommunications Company with the strategic goal of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress, they are fully aware of the immense role that ICT plays and the enormous opportunities it offers for the future.

“It is therefore not surprising that many countries have adopted ICT and basic coding as part of their educational curriculum for early-age children.

This is evidently to prepare them for a future where digital literacy will be crucial to navigating the job market and creating opportunities for people in various fields. We in Ghana and indeed Africa, cannot afford to be left behind.

With this in mind, the MTN Ghana Foundation has focused its attention on digital skills training and dedicated resources to providing access to quality STEM education through the provision of scholarships and facilities to schools and communities.

This state-of-the-art Robotics Centre is the first of its kind for the Foundation, completed at a total cost of GHC2, 280, 489,” he emphasized.

“We hope that the Robotics Centre will greatly motivate the students at this school to aim high and refuse to feel disadvantaged because of their gender.

Ghana has incredible women making strides in the world of digitalization, and you girls can do the same, if not better with the opportunities at your disposal. If you have been able to set the pace with little by winning highly competitive international competitions, we can only imagine what you will do with much.

With projects like this Robotics Center, the Girls in ICT project spearheaded by the Ministry for Communications and Digitalization, and the MTN Foundation’s Digital Skills Academy which we launched last year, we are confident that a brighter future awaits Ghana’s digital economy,” he stated.

In his speech, Professor Franklyn Manu, Board Chairman of the MTN Ghana Foundation, highlighted that digital skills training is a focal point of the projects sponsored by the MTN Foundation. This emphasis stems from their commitment to promoting digital and financial inclusion, ensuring that the benefits of technology are accessible to all.

According to him, it is estimated that more than 50% of Africa’s population is at risk of being left out of the digital economy with dire economic implications for the continent.

“We have dedicated 75% of our annual spend to STEM/ICT-related projects. We are determined to do our best to help tackle the widening digital skills divide in Ghana through impactful projects such as the Robotics Centre that we are here to inaugurate and other digital skills training initiatives such as the Digital Skills Academy that we have embarked upon.

We will continue to support projects such as these ensuring, in doing so that we open our doors to everyone – the youth especially women and girls as well as differently abled for equal representation and participation from all segments of our communities.

We hope that this facility will provide students with everything they need to continue excelling in robotics and help to achieve their future aspirations,” he underscored.

However, he stressed the significance of the school embracing a strong maintenance culture to guarantee the longevity of the facility.

The Deputy Education Minister Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, said to fully harness the substantial benefits provided by the facility; he encouraged the students to utilize it to its maximum potential.

He commended the MTN Ghana Foundation for its enormous contributions to the educational sector. He acknowledged the foundation’s significant role in advancing education and uplifting communities, recognizing the far-reaching impact of its initiatives.

Mamfehene Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku, the Kyidomhene of the Akuapem Traditional Area, appealed to the MTN Ghana Foundation to further extend its generosity by supplying solar panels for the facility. The revered king elaborated that this initiative would mitigate the over-reliance on national grid electricity, which incurs significant costs.

The Headmistress of the Manfe Methodist Girls SHS, Madam Winifred Siedu Arthur, expressed her gratitude to MTN Ghana for its unwavering support, adding that the project will go a long way in ensuring students are well-educated on robotics and STEM education. The robotic lab will encourage all students to put in their maximum effort to learn more about STEM and robotics.

“Maame Akua Nkrumah, MEGHIS Robotic Club PRO, expressed excitement: ‘This is far superior to our old e-learning center… it will keep us ahead and connected to 21st-century technologies, fostering more learning.”

