MTN Ghana Foundation Invites Entries For 2023 Bright Scholarship

MTN Ghana Foundation has officially opened entries for the 2023 Bright Scholarship program. The Foundation is receiving entries from 1st February 2023 to 31st May 2023.

The Bright Scholarship will award 100 scholarships to students in public tertiary institutions across the country for the 2023/2024 academic year. Beneficiaries will be selected from all 16 regions of Ghana with special consideration given to students from the six newly created regions (North East, Savannah, Ahafo, Bono East, Western North and Oti).

Applicants who meet all the criteria may apply through the web portal scholarship.mtn.com.gh. This year’s application process will only be online. No hardcopy applications will be accepted. The scholarship award is free and no payment must be made for processing, submission or final selection.

Commenting on the 2023 edition of the MTN Bright Scholarship, the Executive Secretary of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Robert Kuzoe said following the award of 300 scholarships over a period of three years from 2018 to 2020 which was in fulfilment of MTN’s 20th Anniversary celebration, the Foundation in 2022 launched the reloaded edition where we awarded scholarship to another batch of 100 students in 2022. This year we are opening entries to reward the next 100 students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The scholarship package is designed to cover tuition and accommodation, research devices and stipends for educational materials.

To be eligible, candidate:

• Must be a first-year student or enrolled as a regular student in a degree programme at any Ghanaian public tertiary institution or pursuing vocational and technical skills training.

• Be a brilliant student with an excellent academic record

• Be able to demonstrate financial need.

• Must be of good conduct, hardworking, and have excellent academic results.

• Being involved in extra-curricular activities as a continuing student is a plus.

• Be proven to be without any academic disciplinary issues and must not be serving a bond to be of good behavior.

Application Process

• Apply online via the web portal: scholarship.mtn.com.gh.

• Provide a one-page letter of motivation, including your educational and professional goals.

• Submit the application together with valid contact details (Phone number/E-mail address).

• Shortlisted applicants will be notified and invited to meet the scholarship panel.

Please Note:

• Application is completely FREE!

• An applicant who enjoys any other form of educational scholarship should not apply.

• Priority would be given to persons pursuing courses in ICT, Computer Science, Engineering, Artificial intelligence and data analytics.

• Women and People with different abilities are especially encouraged to apply.

For further clarification or assistance, applicants can contact the Foundation via email: mtnghanafoundation@mtn.com or WhatsApp 0549767070