MTN Ghana Foundation Launches First Integrated STEM Lab in Ashanti Region

In a bold move to bridge the digital divide and foster innovation, the MTN Ghana Foundation has handed over a state-of-the-art integrated Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) laboratory to the community of Wiamoase in the Ashanti Region.

The facility, the first of its kind in the region, is designed to equip students and teachers with cutting-edge tools and resources to enhance STEM education and inspire the next generation of innovators.

The ultra-modern STEM lab, funded by the MTN Ghana Foundation at a cost of GHS 746,425.00, is part of the Foundation’s broader commitment to empowering young people through education and technology. The lab is equipped with advanced learning tools, including Lego Education kits, REV Robots, drone technology, virtual reality sets, and programming resources for Scratch, Java, and Python. These resources are aimed at providing students with hands-on experience in robotics, programming, electronics, and other STEM-related disciplines.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Robert Kuzoe, Senior Manager of the MTN Ghana Foundation, emphasized the importance of STEM education in driving national development. He described the lab as more than just a building but a gateway to opportunities for the youth of Wiamoase and beyond.

“Our support for STEM education and this project reaffirms our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life. I am happy to say that this Integrated STEM Lab is more than just a building; it is a gateway to opportunities. It symbolizes hope, progress, and a brighter future for the children and youth of Wiamoase and beyond,” Kuzoe stated.

The lab’s equipment includes the latest Lego Education STEM learning solutions, such as SPIKE Essential, which engages students in hands-on investigations of STEM concepts using everyday themes. The REV Robots kit, with over 1,400 parts, offers unparalleled flexibility in robot design, providing students with a strong foundation to build on. Additionally, the inclusion of drone technology and virtual reality sets ensures that students are exposed to emerging technologies that are shaping the future.

The Chief of Wiamoase, Nana Boakye Yiadom, expressed his gratitude to the MTN Ghana Foundation for the initiative, urging students to take full advantage of the facility to acquire digital skills.

“We are deeply grateful to MTN Ghana Foundation for this transformative project. This lab will not only enhance the quality of education in our community but also prepare our youth for the demands of the modern world. I urge all students to embrace this opportunity and make the most of it,” Nana Boakye Yiadom said.

The launch of the integrated STEM lab in Wiamoase is a testament to the MTN Ghana Foundation’s unwavering commitment to education and innovation. Since its inception in 2007, the Foundation has implemented over 178 major projects in health, education, and economic empowerment, impacting over 5 million people across the country.

This latest initiative aligns with global efforts to promote STEM education as a critical driver of economic growth and technological advancement. By providing students with access to modern tools and resources, the MTN Ghana Foundation is not only equipping them with essential skills but also inspiring them to pursue careers in STEM fields.

As the world becomes increasingly digital, initiatives like the integrated STEM lab in Wiamoase are crucial in ensuring that underserved communities are not left behind. The lab represents a significant step towards bridging the digital gap and creating a more inclusive future for all.

For the students of Wiamoase, the lab is more than just a facility—it is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of education to transform lives. With the support of the MTN Ghana Foundation, they are now better positioned to explore, innovate, and contribute to the development of their community and the nation at large.