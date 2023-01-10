MTN Ghana Foundation Present Gifts To Christmas Babies In 30 Hospitals

MTN Ghana Foundation together with its employee volunteers have presented 500 hampers to babies born during Christmas across the country.

The hampers, each comprising blankets, diapers, wipes, towels, shawls, bibs, softeners, toiletries, clothes, and other baby essentials were distributed to mothers who delivered in 30 hospitals in 16 regions. In addition to baby essentials, each mother received GHc100 worth of airtime.

The items were received by mothers at Ho Teaching Hospital, Ho Municipal Hospital, Royal Hospital, Adidome Hospital, Koforidua Government Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Government Hospital, Sefwi Dwenase Regional Hospital, Kete Krachi Hospital, Worawora Hospital, Sunyani Municipal Hospital, Kwatire Health Center, Abrafi Hospital, Hwediem Government Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital, Saboba Government Hospital and Nalerigu Hospital. The others are Walewale Hospital, Damongo Hospital, Salaga Hospital, Bolga Regional Hospital, Bongo District Hospital, Wa Regional Hospital, Jirapa Hospital, Kumasi Maternal and Child Health Hospital, and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Speaking in Accra, Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact for MTN Ghana Foundation, Mrs. Rhoderlyn Entsua-Mensah, said that the donation was part of activities lined up by the MTN Ghana Foundation to brighten the lives of mothers during the Christmas”.

“Christmas as we all know is a season for showing love and sharing with one another, so as always, we aim to put smiles on the faces of mothers through these donations”, she added.

Portia Ocloo Enam Aku, Senior Midwifery Officer at the Maternity Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital expressed her gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for putting smiles on the faces of the mothers. She said, “we are grateful for this gesture towards babies and mothers”.

The mothers who received the hampers were overjoyed by the surprise Christmas baby hampers. They commended MTN Ghana Foundation for the exceptional show of love. One of the mother’s, Dorcas, said “I am really happy and grateful to the MTN Ghana Foundation for the gift, I am really surprised because I wasn’t expecting it”.

MTN staff volunteers in Southern Business Districts were led by Mrs. Jemima Kotei Walsh, Chief Customer Relations Officer. In Northern Business District, Charles Osei-Akoto, Regional Technical Head, whilst Prince Owusu Nyarko Senior Manager for Southwest and Steven Asare Area Sales Manager for Southeast led the teams respectively.

Since 2011, the MTN Ghana Foundation has donated hampers to babies born between 24th and 26th December. The donation is one of the many ways MTN Ghana Foundation has catered for the health needs of several individuals and medical institutions across Ghana.