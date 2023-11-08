MTN Ghana Foundation presents relief items worth GHS300,000 to flood victims

MTN Ghana Foundation has presented relief items worth GHS300,000 to flood victims in the Keta District of Volta region.

The relief items included the following:

200 (25kg) bags of rice (1000 kg bags).

85 gallons of cooking oil.

85 boxes of tomato paste.

60 boxes of canned mackerel..

50 boxes of washing powder

100 mattresses.

50 blankets.

80 buckets.

The items were presented to residents of Anyako-Konu, Galensuta, Blekusu and other affected communities under the Keta district of the Volta region.

Speaking at the event, the Education Portfolio Advisor of MTN Ghana Foundation, George Frimpong, said, “This donation is coming to ease the burden on some of the affected communities and to encourage them in these challenging times”.

Mr. Frimpong took the opportunity to solicit for more support for the affected communities in the Eastern and Volta regions.

Receiving the items at Anyako-Konu, Togbe Dukli Attipoe, expressed his gratitude to MTN Ghana and said “we are happy that a big brand like MTN Ghana has come to our aid in time of need. This support underpins the company’s mantra everywhere you go. We are really grateful”.

MTN Ghana Foundation remains committed to improving the lives of communities in which it operates.