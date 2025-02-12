MTN Ghana Foundation Set for “Save a Life” Blood Donation on Feb 14

The MTN Ghana Foundation is organizing its annual “Save a Life” Blood Donation exercise on Friday, February 14, 2025.

The goal of this initiative is to collect 6,110 units of blood to help re-plenish the National Blood service and the blood banks of major regional hospitals throughout the country. The event will take place on Valentine’s Day from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM across all 16 regions of Ghana.

Nana Kofi Asare, the Acting Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, commented on the 2025 “Save a Life” Blood Donation exercise, stating, “The Foundation initiated this blood donation exercise because we are committed to supporting the healthcare delivery system in the country. We are happy to continue this initiative to help save lives”.

He said, “We encourage everyone who shares this vision to use this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration as an opportunity to demonstrate their love by donating a unit of blood.” Donors are encouraged to visit MTN Ghana’s website and social media channels for details of the locations where we will be carrying out this exercise throughout Ghana.

The MTN “Save a Life Campaign” is an annual blood donation initiative held on Valentine’s Day, organized by the MTN Ghana Foundation. It provides MTN staff and the genera public with the opportunity to donate blood to help replenish the National Blood Bank and regional hospitals. This initiative began in 2011 in response to appeals from the National Blood Service for voluntary contributions to address the critically low blood supplies. Over the years, the exercise has successfully raised over 29,000 units of blood.

About MTN Ghana Foundation

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus – Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From its inception to date, the Foundation has undertaken 178 major projects across the country.