MTN Ghana Foundation Steps Up to Tackle Blood Shortage Crisis

The MTN Ghana Foundation has reaffirmed its commitment to saving lives through its flagship ‘Save a Life’ Blood Donation initiative.

Bridging Ghana’s Blood Supply Deficit

Ghana continues to face a persistent blood shortage, with voluntary donations accounting for only 45,463 units—just 25% of the national requirement in 2022.

The country’s blood collection index remains critically low at 5.8 units per 1,000 people, far below the World Health Organization’s recommended minimum of 10 units per 1,000 population. This shortfall poses a significant risk to lives across the nation.

To help address this crisis, the 2025 edition of ‘Save a Life’ was held on February 14 across all 16 regions of Ghana. The MTN Ghana Foundation established 42 donation centers nationwide, with a target of collecting 6,110 units of blood to support hospitals and the National Blood Service.

A Call for Collective Action

Speaking at the event, Nana Kofi Asare, Acting Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, emphasized the urgency of voluntary blood donation.

As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, we at MTN Ghana Foundation believe that the availability of safe blood is critical in health administration. This blood donation initiative was instituted to improve health delivery and so far, it has been phenomenal.

“We launched this initiative to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system and ensure that those in need of blood transfusions have access to life-saving resources. Each donation made today has the potential to save multiple lives,” he stated.

“As a society, we must cultivate a culture of selflessness and compassion. Let us continue to donate and support this life-saving cause,” he urged.

He further urged the public to embrace blood donation as act of love and humanity, especially Valentine’s Day.

MTN Ghana extends its deepest appreciation to all volunteers, healthcare professionals, and donors who participated in the 2025 drive. With continued public engagement and support, this initiative will expand further, ensuring that no Ghanaian loses their life due to blood shortages.

National Blood Service Commends MTN Ghana’s Impact

Dr. Shirley Owusu-Ofori, CEO of the National Blood Service, commended the MTN Ghana Foundation for its steadfast in addressing Ghana’s blood supply challenges.

“What began as an internal MTN staff initiative has evolved into a national movement. This project has generated over 29,000 units of blood since 2011, significantly bolstering the country’s blood. Last year alone, the initiative collected 5,901 units,” she noted.

She emphasized the urgent need for increased voluntary blood donations, as thousands of lives depend on a stable blood supply.

The insufficiency of adequate blood reserves endangers women experiencing severe hemorrhaging during childbirth, children suffering from anemia due to sickle cell disease and malaria, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, victims of accidents and disasters, and patients in need of emergency surgeries.

Despite the impact of initiatives like ‘Save a Life,’ Ghana still falls short of the WHO’s recommended blood donation threshold, with only six out of every 1,000 people donating blood regularly. Dr. Owusu-Ofori urged Ghanaians to make voluntary blood donation a national priority.

Strengthening Ghana’s Blood Supply: A Shared Responsibility

The ‘Save a Life’ campaign is more than just an annual event—it is a vital movement addressing a critical healthcare need.

Ghanaian gospel musician and music producer Frank Tagoe, popularly known as Perez Musik, graced the occasion and took the opportunity to appeal to the public to support the initiative. He emphasized that such efforts play a crucial role in saving lives across the country and encouraged everyone to contribute to this life-saving cause.

Background

The MTN “Save a Life Campaign” is an annual blood donation initiative held on Valentine’s Day, organized by the MTN Ghana Foundation.

It provides MTN staff and the general public with the opportunity to donate blood to help replenish the National Blood Bank and regional hospitals.

This initiative began in 2011 in response to appeals from the National Blood Service for voluntary contributions to address critically low blood supplies.

Over the years, the exercise has successfully raised over 29,000 units of blood.

