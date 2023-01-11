MTN Ghana Foundation to build a 100-Seater ICT/Robotics Laboratory for Mamfe Girls SHS

MTN Ghana Foundation has cut the sod for the construction of a 100-seater ICT and Robotics laboratory for Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School in the Eastern region.

The provision of the Laboratory will aid in the teaching and learning of ICT/Robotics and promote STEM Education at Mamfe and its surrounding communities. The project will be completed at the cost of GHC 1.9 million and will be furnished with computers and accessories, robotics tools and equipment, furniture and electrical equipment and internet service.

Speaking at the sod cutting ceremony at the school, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said, “Robotics have become very integral to socio-economic development globally. In countries like Japan and China, it has elevated development to another level. Robotics technology is breaking down complex human tasks and is constantly creating the environment for humans to perform daily life activities with ease. The benefits of Robotics are numerous and cannot be over emphasized. It has become the fiber of our existence and we cannot ignore it. We cannot get the future we envisage if we fail to take advantage of ICT and robotics in our education”.

“As we lay the foundation for the Robotics Lab, we are confident that it will be a significant contribution to STEM education in the country. It is our belief that this project will help bridge the ICT divide that exists in this age of fast-changing trends and technology as well as help to meet the future skill set demand of our country’s development”, he added.

Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo speaking on behalf of the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, said, “On behalf of the Minister of Education, I want to sincerely commend MTN Ghana Foundation for your immense contribution to Ghana’s education and for your commitment to equip our female students with digital skills through this very important Robotics Center”.

Mamfehene Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku- and Kyidomhene of the Akuapem traditional area expressed his gratitude and also said this project will give other students within Mamfe the opportunity to learn ICT and Robotics, and will elevate the standard of education in the community.

The headmistress of Mamfe Methodist Girls SHS, Madam Winifred Siebu Arthur, also expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for their kind gesture and assured them that the school will make the best use of the facility when completed.

The ceremony was attended by Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Adumasa, Right Rev. Dr. Asare-Kusi, Methodist Bishop of Koforidua District, MTN Ghana Foundation Team and students of Mamfe Girls SHS.

Since the inception of the MTN Ghana Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has implemented over 158 major projects in areas of health, education and economic empowerment at a total cost of over USD 15million. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people.