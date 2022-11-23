MTN Ghana Foundation Wins Four Awards At Sustainability And Social Impact Awards

MTN Ghana Foundation, the Corporate Social Investment arm of MTN Ghana has won four awards at the just ended Sustainability and Social Impact (SSI) awards night in Accra.

The awards are: Best Company in SSI Project of the year (Socio-Economic), Best Company in Educational Sponsorship Project, Best Company in Economic Empowerment and Best Company in Employee Volunteerism Initiatives.

The awards are in recognition for the Foundation’s contribution in delivering on high impact Corporate Social Initiatives and its focus on achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Commenting on the awards, the Senior Manager of MTN Ghana Foundation, Mr. Robert Kuzoe said, “The awards are a testament to the impact we are creating in communities across Ghana. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the MTN Ghana Foundation, and these awards set the tone for our anniversary celebrations”.

“We dedicate the award to the Foundation Board, the management, the staff of MTN and the beneficiaries of our impactful projects.

The Sustainability and Social Investment Awards is an initiative to create awareness about companies doing impactful community improvement projects. It also seeks to encourage companies, CSI/CSR Foundations, NGO’s, and other implementing agencies to deliver high impact CSI/CSR projects that align with Government’s focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The awards also adopt a multi-stakeholder approach that leads to excellent outcomes. This year’s awards were organized under the theme “Leading the Sustainability Transition Through Private-Public Partnerships and Collaboration”.

Since its establishment in 2007, the MTN Ghana Foundation has invested USD 64 million in over 158 major projects in the areas of education, health and economic empowerment which are directly impacting an estimated 4 million and several others indirectly.