MTN Ghana, Gender Ministry, Charter House & Eve International Foundation Mark Women’s Day

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day celebration, MTN Ghana

partnered with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Charter House and the Eve Foundation as it organised various programs to celebrate and support the development of women in Ghana.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection organised a health walk from Circle to premises of the Ministry, Accra to create awareness on women’s rights.

The walk was organised under the theme, “For All Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment.” The purpose of the partnership was to highlight MTN Ghana’s commitment to promoting gender equality, empowering women, and advocating for the rights of girls.

Addressing participants after the walk, Senior Manager for Corporate Communication at MTN Ghana, Georgina Fiagbenu, noted that the theme for this year’s celebration challenges all persons to reflect on the strides made towards empowering women and girls while acknowledging the barriers that still hinder full participation.

She said, “this year’s theme resonates with MTN’s policy on equality and diversity. We are committed to breaking barriers that limit women in the workplace. We commit to achieving workforce gender equality by 2030 and gender pay parity as a key strategic measure to enhance the quality of diversity, equity and inclusion”.

In her address, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey congratulated all women on International Women’s Day. She said, “today’s walk is significant for all of us, it not just a walk to exercise but a walk to acknowledge and recognise that women cannot be left behind.

It is a message we are sending across that women are poised to ensure that their voices are heard everywhere, their efforts and contributions to national development are acknowledged and properly rewarded”.

At the National Women’s Summit and Expo organised by Charter House, MTN’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Angela Mensah Poku, shared her personal experiences on how she navigates through life as a career woman to encourage young professionals aspiring to climb the corporate ladder.

She also shared details on how women could adopt technology to enhance their businesses and put their businesses on the global scale.

Women in Makola were also educated on how they could use technology to access healthcare though the MTN mCare service which is being rolled out onto the Ghanaian market.

Speaking at the EVE International Foundation event held under the theme, “Celebrating Women at The Grassroot of Economic Empowerment”, Nsroma Delanyo Amoateng, MTN Manager of Products and Services, demonstrated how women can use their mobile phones to access medical care at very affordable rates.

International Women’s Day is a global movement that celebrates the achievements of women while advocating for gender parity.

This year’s theme “Accelerate Action’ underscores the need to ensure that all women and girls, regardless of background, have equal access to opportunities, resources, and the ability to thrive in all aspects of life.