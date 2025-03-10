MTN Ghana, Gender Ministry, UNFPA, EPL Ghana Lead 2025 IWD Walk

MTN Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection (MoGCSP) and its partners has organized a commemorative walk in Accra to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD).

The walk, which started peacefully from Kwame Nkrumah Circle and ended at the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection, brought together hundreds of participants, including government officials, civil society organizations, corporate institutions, and individuals advocating for gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Advancing Gender Equality and Empowerment

This year’s theme, “For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” highlights the global commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, emphasized the importance of recognizing women’s contributions and amplifying their voices.

“Today’s walk is not just an exercise but a statement that women cannot be left behind. We are sending a clear message that women’s voices must be heard, their contributions valued, and their efforts rewarded. Women have significantly shaped the socio-economic, cultural, and political development of our nation,” she stated.

Dr. Lartey urged women to support each other in their pursuit of excellence, stressing that collective action is necessary to achieve true gender parity.

“We must work together to ensure that women’s issues are represented and addressed in all spheres. If we don’t support each other, no one will do it for us,” she urged.

She also acknowledged Her Excellency Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Ghana’s first female Vice President, for paving the way for women in leadership.

“Her leadership inspires hope and reinforces the need for continued progress,” she added.

The Minister reiterated the importance of ongoing reflection and action beyond International Women’s Day, noting that insights from global platforms like the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) should inform future initiatives.

MTN Ghana Reaffirms Commitment to Gender Equality

Madam Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Senior Manager for Corporate Communications at MTN Ghana, reaffirmed MTN’s dedication to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“Progress is a continuous journey, and we must keep pushing toward our goals. MTN is proud to be part of this initiative because we believe in breaking barriers that limit women in the workplace and society,” she said.

She highlighted MTN’s commitment to achieving a minimum of 30% women’s representation in leadership, with a goal to increase it to 40% through strategic programs and skills development.

“MTN continues to invest in women through initiatives such as maternal and child health programs, girls in ICT, and a new project that will train one million people in coding and AI—with a strong focus on female participation,” she added.

Additionally, she announced a year-long campaign to support women entrepreneurs, providing them with training, funding opportunities, and mentorship.

“We look forward to collaborating with the ministry, government agencies, and stakeholders to ensure that our ‘Technology for Good’ program continues to empower women,” she assured.

Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana Calls for Breaking Barriers

Speaking on behalf of Ms. Juliet A. Amoah, Country Director for Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana (EPL Ghana), Dr. Efua Kwaambaa Turkson stressed the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for all women and girls.

“This year’s theme, ‘For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,’ is a call to action to create an environment where every woman and girl can thrive, backed by sound policy and equal access to opportunities,” she stated.

She highlighted EPL Ghana’s Women on the Rise project, funded by Co-Impact, which supports women’s leadership in the public sector by strengthening gender-responsive policies, addressing systemic barriers, and providing mentorship.

EPL Ghana also collaborates with the Office of the Head of Civil Service and the Public Services Commission, through the Gender Diversity Task Force, to advance women’s leadership and inclusion in public service decision-making.

UNFPA Calls for Action in Key Areas

Dr. Wilfred Ochan, UNFPA Representative, commended Ghana for its strides in gender equality and women’s empowerment but emphasized the need for continued efforts to close gender gaps in education, employment, and leadership.

“Ghana has made significant progress, including enacting the Affirmative Action Act and Gender-Based Violence Act. However, there is still more to be done to ensure women’s full participation in all sectors,” he noted.

Dr. Ochan outlined four key areas where action is needed: ensuring equal access to education by providing quality learning opportunities through initiatives like Free SHS and free sanitary pads; promoting economic empowerment by supporting women in entrepreneurship, financial independence, and access to funding through the Women’s Development Bank; expanding healthcare access, particularly maternal and reproductive health services, to prevent avoidable maternal deaths; and strengthening laws and policies to end violence and discrimination, including child marriage, female genital mutilation, and gender-based violence.

He called for collective action from governments, institutions, and individuals to make gender equality a reality.

Paving the Way for Future Generations

The celebration walk served as a platform to reflect on past achievements, acknowledge ongoing efforts, and reinforce the collective responsibility to advance gender equality and empower women and girls in Ghana.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh