MTN Ghana gifts newborn babies hampers

MTN Ghana has embarked on another benevolence exercise by donating assorted baby products to babies delivered on Christmas and Boxing Day at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Sixty (60) babies received assorted hampers and recharge cards while eight mothers in labour also received the same. The assorted baby products donated include blankets, diapers, towels, shawls, bibs, toiletries, clothes, MTN Recharge cards, and other baby essentials.

In all, MTN Ghana distributed over 500 hampers to babies born on Christmas day across the country.



The beneficiary were hospital Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Ashanti Region, Effia Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region, and Adidome Hospital in the Volta Region, among others.

The Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact for MTN Ghana Foundation, Mrs. Rhoderlyn Entsua-Mensah, in an interview with the media said the donation was part of activities lined up by the MTN Ghana Foundation to brighten the lives of mothers during the yuletide.

“Christmas as we all know is a season for showing love and sharing with one another, so as always, we aim to put smiles on the faces of mothers through these donations,” she explained. According to her, the project was carried out across the sixteen regions at specified hospitals.

Since 2011, the MTN Ghana Foundation has been donating to babies born on December 26 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to show love and demonstrate MTN’s commitment to and concern for society.

The Foundation has numerous projects to be accomplished; including a sixty-bed maternity and child health block to be built in Keta, Volta Region, a Robotic Centre to be built for Mamfe Girls, an accident and emergency ward also to be built for citizens in Bawjuasi in the Central region.

The Senior Midwifery Officer at the Maternity Unit of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Portia Ocloo Enam Aku who received the items on behalf of the mothers commended MTN Ghana for their kind gesture; adding that the hampers will go a long way to help the beneficiaries.

The mothers who received the hampers were ecstatic to receive the unexpected Christmas baby packages. They praised MTN Ghana Foundation for the heartfelt gesture.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh