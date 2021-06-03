Scancom Ltd (MTN Ghana) says it has invested more than US$6 billion in infrastructure development since its inception in the country.

More so the company has also committed US$150 million towards improving the network and IT systems, to connect the remaining 15 percent of Ghanaians across the country who are in the remotest communities and increase capacity and experience for its customers.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh made this known at the launching of the company’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, in Accra.

“We are also committing as part of our 25th anniversary a 25 million US dollar fund over 3 years, to work with Government through the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization to support the development of Ghana’s digital ecosystem.



One of the legacy projects we have already committed to is the building of an ICT hub in Ghana,” he hinted.

According to him, their vision is to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to their customers.

This he said, would underpin their sustained investment in the MTN Ghana business in the areas of rural connectivity and in implementing digital platforms to give the opportunity to their customers to live a modern connected life.

“However, we recognize that our role in Ghana’s economic growth and future goes beyond our statutory obligations.

We have a role to play in deepening the digital ecosystem and ensuring connectivity for all including rural communities, as part of supporting the Government’s ambition for a digital Ghana,” he added.

Mr. Selorm Adadevoh hinted that the company had repositioned its strategy from “BRIGHT to Ambition 2025,” aimed at building the largest and most valuable platform business with a focus on Africa.

This, he said, was anchored on five pillars: Fintech Solutions, Digital and Ayoba, Enterprise, Network as a Service, and an API Marketplace.

“Despite our success over the 25-year period, MTN is not resting on its laurels and our commitment to contributing to Ghana’s digital development could not be higher.

This year alone, MTN is investing approx. 150 million US dollars in the network and IT systems to continue to connect the 15% of Ghanaians in our remotest communities without connectivity and increase capacity and experience for those who already have service.

Our story is well chronicled in the book “Telephone Conversations: A history of telecommunications economics and MTN in Ghana” authored by Ivor Agyemang-Duah, and we will share more insights on our journey in subsequent engagements as part of our celebrations,” he added.

Mr. Selorm Adadevoh applauded the Government, policymakers, and regulators for their contributions in advancing policy frameworks from deregulation to creating the enabling environment towards making the dream of a digital Ghana possible.

He also seized the opportunity to thank all customers, for their loyalty, feedback, and commitment to the brand and ensuring the success of the company.

The Minister of Communication and Digitisation Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, who graced the occasion lauded the management of MTN for the enormous investments made and for playing a lead role in bringing innovation and transformation to the sector.

The Sector Minister, however, assured the company of a stronger collaboration between government and MTN to move Ghana’s telecom market into the forefront of the Africa continent.

MTN Ghana currently serves about 25 million subscribers and employs over 2,500 Ghanaians.

It has also created over half a million jobs, including hundreds of thousands of airtime resellers, mobile money agents, and mobile money merchants.