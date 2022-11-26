MTN Ghana Heroes of Change Season Six:  10 Awardees Honoured

The MTN Ghana Heroes of Change “Special 25th Anniversary Edition” programme has been held in a grand style in Accra as 10 finalists were awarded as the winners of this year’s edition.

The MTN Ghana Heroes of Change Season 6 was launched to recognize individuals and institutions who have made a significant impact in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

This season, the recognition was done in the three focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation which are Health, Education, and Economic Empowerment.

Four winners-Madam Cecilia Gifty Fiako, Henry Assumeng Ankrah, Madam Patience Munayatu Agana, and Madama Rhoda Kadoa Wedam won prizes in the Economic Empowerment category of the programme.

Under the Health category, Professor Kofi Bobi Barimah, Madam Gloria Sarkodie Addo, Professor William Kwabena Ampofo, and David Hagan, were awarded in that category.

As Mrs Portia Gabor of TV3, and Isaac Ofori received prizes in the Education category. These awardees received GHC20, 000.00 each, citations, certificates, and others. The GHC20, 000.00 cash prize was meant to cushion the projects of the 10 awardees.

In all MTN Ghana Foundation has received over 500 entries for the sixth edition of MTN Heroes of Change dubbed: ‘The Special 25th Anniversary Edition.

Entries were received from all 16 regions of Ghana, showing projects of individuals and institutions implemented during the peak of COVID-19. The entries received were initially pruned to 100, and further reviewed to 30 entries.

A team was dispatched to the communities to authenticate the stories, after which 10 finalists have been selected.

The MTN Heroes of Change sixth programme also highlighted the humanitarian activities of the 10 finalists in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment on GTV, TV3, UTV, and other channels for 13 weeks.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh speaking at the ceremony, noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic people defied the odds, step up to the challenge, and gave give out a memorable experience.

“The work of these Heroes of Covid was evident in the heartwarming stories we have highlighted over the past 12 weeks.

Every story is unique – from the researchers and scientists, the education mobilisers, economic empowerment initiators, and the health advocates – all these reflect the resilience of the Heroes. Our COVID Heroes exemplify selflessness and patriotism, supporting their local communities in Ghana’s fight against the pandemic.

Indeed, the selflessness of the MTN Heroes of Change in their day-to-day activities reflects MTN’s values of leadership and “can do” of everyone in their communities,” he stated.

Stressing that the work of their COVID Heroes will encourage other Ghanaians to emulate their laudable examples.

However, he applauded all MTNers who have taken on their own Community improvement projects and are using their own resources to champion community change and growth.

“I am aware that a respectable number of our Employees are either volunteering their time and resources to make people’s lives better. We appreciate all of you and we encourage you to keep going.

Some of our employees also served as volunteers for some of MTN’s interventions. As we appreciate the efforts of our COVID Heroes, I would like to use this platform to thank them, the government, and all health workers who have been at the forefront of this fight against the COVID-19 virus. Your commitment and dedication to duty during these difficult times are deeply appreciated,” he commended.

Prof. Franklyn Manu, Board Chairman of the MTN Ghana Foundation, stated that over 50 heroes have been honoured since the inception of the MTN Ghana Heroes of Change program in 2013.

This he said, most of the heroes are doing wonderful humanitarian services in their various communities across the country.

MTN Heroes of Change was launched in July 2013 with the aim of identifying and recognizing selfless people who continue to sacrifice their time and resources to improve their communities and brighten their lives.

As a result of its impact, MTN Heroes of Change has won several awards which include the 2016 IPR Best Community Relations Programme of the Year and CSR Program of the Year 2015 by the Head of State Awards (HoSA) Scheme.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh