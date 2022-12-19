MTN Ghana holds Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols in a grand-style

MTN Ghana’s star-studded Nine Lessons and Carols night will forever remain indelible in the minds of fans and customers who witnessed the special event which was held in a grand style at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Center in Accra on Friday 16th December 2022.

To set the mood for the event, Kwan Pa performed what they call “Palmwine Music,” singing the local version of a very popular English Christmas classic. The audience joined and thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

The Dome, was filled to the brim while expectant fans couldn’t resist the sound of the good music that echoed all around the space.

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh in setting the tone for the night’s activities with his welcome address said the event is to celebrate and also say thank you to Ghanaians for their unwavering support through the years.

The General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye who was the guest preacher, in a short sermon, reminded the audience that “Christmas is about Jesus Christ and the season is about making room for Jesus Christ in one’s life.”

Reassuring the audience that Christ is the only Savior who has the power to turn around all of life’s seemingly hopeless circumstances.

Joe Mettle, a Ghanaian gospel artist, took the stage and led the audience in some hot worship and praise, which was followed by a performance by MTN Hitmaker Season 9 winner, Adepa Zela with her silky melodious voice as she led the souls of the congregation with her to God.

Lasmid Nathaniel Owusu popularly known by the stage name Lasmid also popped up to wow the fans with his surprising performance of “Friday Night” and other single tracks.

The MTN Viva Voices Choir followed with a number of Carols in English and Akan. Members of the choir entertained the audience with choreographed dance moves as the conductor stole the show with his unique dance steps and conducting style.

Adina then came on to light up the stage with her silky Vocals. To be candid, she did not disappoint, as she got the crowd to sing along to some of his popular songs.

Nana Sei the story singer, and El Dunamis also mounted the stage to wow patrons with their melodious voices.

The MC for the night, comedian Foster Romanus was in his element, firing one joke after the other to the audience’s exhilaration. In an interactive way, he asked the audience to sing Christmas songs, as he gave out special MTN goodies to them.

At the Festival of 9 Lessons & Carols, the lessons were delivered by George Wiafe [Genesis 3:8-15], Branda Quarshie [Genesis 15:1518], Matthias Ablordeppay [Isaiah 9:1, 5-6], Francis Gotta [Isaiah 11:1-3], Ms. Nancy [Luke 1:26-35], General Ntatia [Luke 2-1, 3-7], H.E Grace Jannet Mason [Luke 2:8-16], Sulemana Abu [Mathew 2:1-12], and Rev. Stephen Obeng Amoako [John 1:1-14].

Ghana’s tip-top crowd-pulling artiste, Kuami Eugene made an entrance with a popular carol song ‘Felis Navidad’ before turning the place upside down with his back-to-back praises.

The star of Lynx Entertainment alternated stunning performances for in-person and online audiences. Undoubtedly the night would become one of the most anticipated events for many MTN customers before the real Christmas Holidays kick-off.

The event is organised annually to usher MTN stakeholders and customers into the Christmas season and share in the joy of the season.

