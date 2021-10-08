MTN Ghana honoured for promoting and developing women leaders

Telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana, has been honoured at the ‘Instinct Women Awards’ for promoting and developing Women Leaders in the county.

The Company won three prestigious awards at the event held in Accra.

It received awards in the categories of Excellence in Promoting and Developing Women Leaders, Exceptional Woman in Human Relations, and Exceptional Woman in Customer Service.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, in a statement issued in Accra and copied to the GNA, congratulated the award-winners for their leadership in driving MTN’s strategy, which had motivated the staff to live the values and culture of the Organisation.

He said MTN would continue to support women to develop their potentials and careers while ensuring they were well represented at the leadership level in the Company.

“I am happy that a few years ago, MTN rolled out the Women in Technology programme which trains and gives exposure to women in various fields of the organization.”

Mr Adadevoh said the awards added up to the numerous awards received by MTN as it celebrated its 25th anniversary in Ghana.

He said the award had inspired them to do more for their customers and the nation.

Mrs Amma Benneh-Amponsah, the Chief Human Resources Officer of MTN, won the award for Exceptional Woman in Human Relations for the strategic role she played, which has focused on shaping MTN Ghana’s talent resourcing, management, development and workplace culture.

The statement said her intervention over the years had led to the Company winning the UK based Investor in People Platinum Accreditation.

The statement said as a result of the constant promotion of MTN’s culture, employees continued to live the values of the Organisation.

Madam Jemima Kotei-Walsh, Customer Relations Executive of MTN, received the Exceptional Woman in Customer Service award for being instrumental in providing strategic direction and execution of customer-related programmes and policies in MTN Ghana.

Under her leadership, there had been excellent results recorded in MTN’s Net Promotor Score, which had led MTN to winning various awards in customer service in the telecom industry in Ghana.

The statement said MTN Ghana was commended for the interventions it had put in place to promote diversity and inclusion at the workplace and the initiatives to empower and develop women across the business in the various functions and in the area of technology, especially.

” The efforts of women who had worked to become game-changers, pioneers and norm challengers across the continent were crowned at the event,” it added.