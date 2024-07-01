MTN Ghana Hosts 2024 Ethics and Fraud Awareness Forum for Vendors, Partners

MTN Ghana recently convened its annual Ethics and Fraud Awareness Forum at MTN House in Accra, a collaborative gathering of vendors, suppliers, and business partners.

The forum aimed to reinforce principles of ethical conduct and fraud prevention, with this year’s theme, “Building Trust: Integrity in Vendor Relationships and Responsible Business Practices,” underscoring MTN’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, data privacy, anti-bribery measures, and ethical business practices.

Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana, opened the event with a keynote address emphasizing integrity and MTN’s stringent stance against unethical behaviours.

He highlighted the mutual responsibility shared between MTN and its partners, stressing transparency and ethical business conduct as paramount for sustained growth.

Blewett also encouraged active participation from attendees to enhance MTN’s operational environment.

Various experts led sessions throughout the forum. Adwoa Wiafe, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer introduced MTN’s ESG initiatives, advocating for sustainable practices and social responsibility among participants. Abdallah Ibrahim, Acting Chief of Human Resources, addressed employment standards and workplace fairness, pledging support for initiatives to strengthen employer-employee relationships.

Privacy and data protection specialist Ronald Darkwah underscored the critical need to maintain high standards in data privacy to foster trust among stakeholders. Linda Asamoah, the Proactive Fraud Analyst, emphasized ongoing training in fraud prevention and collaborative efforts to uphold zero-tolerance corruption within MTN’s ecosystem, urging partners to utilize MTN’s whistleblowing channels.

Emelia Asiedu Attoh, Senior Manager for Ethics, reiterated that business sustainability hinges on trust and ethical business conduct.

Her words serve as a reassurance of MTN’s unwavering commitment to ethical standards and its call for collaboration with partners in fostering a culture of integrity, instilling confidence in our professional relationship.

Now in its sixth edition, the forum serves as a cornerstone in MTN Ghana’s unwavering commitment to continually educate and empower its partners on ethics, anti-fraud measures, and best practices.

This year’s gathering, which attracted over 60 participants, is a testament to MTN’s dedication to promoting ethical business practices and integrity across its operations.