MTN Ghana Inducted Into AHRIA Hall Of Fame, Bags Seven Awards In One Night

MTN Ghana has been inducted into the African Human Resources Innovation Awards (AHRIA) Hall of Fame at a ceremony held over the weekend in Accra.

In addition, MTN won six other prestigious awards, the highest of awards received by any nominee at the event.

The awards MTN received were:

• HR Hall of Fame – MTN

• Best Organization in Employee Benefits

• Most Innovative Work from Home Plan Policy

• Employer Brand of the Year

• HR Team of the Year (Gold)

• Employer of the Year

• Africa Top 50 HR Leader – Amma Benneh-Amponsah

The Chief Human Resources Officer at MTN Ghana, Amma Benneh-Amponsah was named among the Africa Top 50 HR Leaders. This is the third time Amma has been recognized for her exceptional contribution to people/human capital strategies in Africa.

Speaking at the Awards, Amma Benneh-Amponsah, expressed gratitude to the organizers and dedicated the awards to MTN Employees. She said, “As an organization, MTN enables an environment that allows Employees to thrive in positivity and live inspired.”

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana Mr. Selorm Adadevoh congratulated Amma and the HR team for the excellent work done over the years, especially during Covid to ensure Employees are well informed, safe and energized to work anywhere and anytime which is the new normal. He also commended the human resource practices and interventions put in place to ensure productivity and innovation that continues to impact our valued customers and stakeholders.

The Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards formerly called Ghana Human Resources Innovation Awards is an annual celebration of leading Human Resource Practitioners and organizations with Top-notch HR models who have made sterling contributions to the

corporate sector over the years. MTN has won over 20 awards since the inception of the Africa Human Resources Innovation Awards in 2018.