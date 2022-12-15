MTN Ghana Injects GH¢1.9 million into MEGHIS Robotic Lab

As part of efforts to help boost the teaching and learning of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the country; MTN Ghana Foundation has taken another giant step by cutting sod for the construction of a 300 square-meter ultra-modern Robotics Laboratory for the Methodist Girls Senior High School, (MEGHIS) at Manfe in the Eastern Region.

The project when completed will be furnished with computers and accessories, robotic tools and types of equipment, furniture, electrical equipment, and internet services, among other STEM tools to support the Center’s operations.

The e-Learning Centre which is estimated to cost GHC GHS1.9 million will be completed within five months and be opened to the public for learning and research.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, MTN Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer, Selorm Adadevoh, explained that the project fulfills a promise made by the company during its 25th-anniversary celebrations in 2021 and is in line with their strategic intent of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

“STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) is gradually becoming the rock on which development is being championed. Robotics have become very integral to socio-economic development globally.

Indeed, STEM Robotics is impacting the delivery of Health, Agriculture, and Education. In the area of education, robotics is changing the way students learn.

It offers a range of possibilities within the educational sector for every student’s learning needs. The benefits of Robotics are numerous and cannot be over empathized. It has become the fiber of our existence and we cannot ignore it,” he stated.

According to him, it is their firm belief that the project will help bridge the ICT gap that exists in this age of fast-changing trends and technology as well as help to meet the future skill set demand of the country’s development.

“As we lay the foundation of the Robotics Lab, we are confident that it will be a significant contribution to STEM education in the country. Indeed, Manfe Methodist Girls is privileged to be one of the few schools to be equipped with this modern STEM ROBOTICS Center,” he added.

According to him, over the years, through the MTN Ghana Foundation, they have continued to reinforce their commitment to driving socio-economic development through various CSI initiatives and sustainable social interventions within the communities they operate across the country.

“We will continue to support development across the communities through sustainable projects that brighten lives and build human capital for development.

This sod-cutting ceremony is a testament to our commitment to make lives a whole brighter in our communities and provide a world of endless possibilities, where everyone gets to benefit from modern connected life," he assured.

The Deputy Minister for Education Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo said with the ever-rising need for young people to be equipped with digital skills, it has become urgent for the government to integrate and strengthen the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical, Vocational Education, and Training (TVET) in schools.

She said, since 2017, the government has put into place cutting-edge policies and reforms with the aim of equipping students with 21st-century skills needed to effectively participate in the fourth industrial revolution.

More so, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) are at the core of these reforms, which aim to create a critical mass of self-assured and employable young to catalyze the socioeconomic transition.

The Ministry recognizes the tremendous contributions MTN Ghana Foundation has made over the past years to support government initiatives.

She, therefore, hailed MTN Ghana Foundation for its immense contributions to Ghana’s education and its commitment to equipping female students with digital skills through this very important Robotic Center.

She also applauded Methodist Girls Senior High School, (MEGHIS) for putting Ghana on the global map by winning several awards including the prestigious World Robotics and Coding competition.

The Chief of Manfe and Kyidonhene of Akuapeman Traditional Council, Osabarima Nana Ansah Sasraku III, commended MTN Ghana for embarking on such benevolent exercise in the country.

The construction of the robotic lab will encourage all students to put in their maximum effort to learn more about STEM and robotics.

The Headmistress of the Manfe Methodist Girls SHS, Madam Winifred Siedu Arthur, expressed her gratitude to MTN Ghana for its unwavering support, adding that the project will go a long way in ensuring students are well-educated on robotics and STEM education.

She also seized the opportunity to appeal to other corporate entities to assist the school in resolving its infrastructure challenges.

Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh