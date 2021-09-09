MTN Ghana Injects GHc10m into Girls in ICT project

MTN Ghana has presented GHc10 million to the Ministry of Communication and Digitization as part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations in support of the Girls in ICT project.

Girls in ICT program is an international initiative adopted in 2012 by all ITU Member States including Ghana. The program is aimed at exposing young girls to opportunities in the ICT sector through the mentorship workshop and open day programs to prepare them for ICT related professions in the future.

The first part of the funds was presented to the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful at a presentation ceremony in Accra.

The funding is to cover the cost of the project over a three-year period to support government’s efforts to empower and encourage girls to consider studies and careers in ICT.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Chief Corporate Service Officer of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng, said “The MTN Group is a signatory to the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles and by this, the company has pledged its commitment to the advancement of Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women. It is part of the company’s core beliefs that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life and therefore strive to ensure that men and women benefit equally from ICT.”

“Gender Empowerment is a key strategic component of MTN’s Corporate Social Investment and over the years we have made significant contributions in this regard and because of that, we do not wait until precocious young girls become seasoned women professionals before taking an interest in them. Our contributions start from the grassroots level,” Mr. Koranteng added.

The Chief Capital Projects officer, William Tetteh speaking on behalf of the CEO of MTN Ghana said “MTN Ghana remains committed in supporting government development agenda and this presentation is a demonstration of that commitment”.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the government, Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, thanked MTN Ghana for joining other corporate organizations to support the government’s initiative to empower girls in ICT.

She said “The ICT world provides great career opportunities for girls if they are given the needed support and mentorship. The initiative for this year includes a bootcamp for girls from rural communities in the Western North region who are already undergoing programming and coding training. The Ministry will consider expanding the programme to reach more girls in other regions.”

The initiative falls in line with MTN’s vision to lead the delivery of bold new digital world and its core beliefs that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life. In view of that, MTN Ghana has supported the programme since its inception with mentorship programs as well as cash and kind donations.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.