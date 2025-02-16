MTN Ghana Intensifies Blood Donation Drive to Save Lives

The Bono Regional Area Manager of MTN Ghana, Mr. Kofi Owusu, has expressed deep concern over the preventable loss of lives, particularly among pregnant women, due to the shortage of blood in hospitals.

Speaking in an interview with journalists during MTN Ghana Foundation’s annual blood donation exercise, Mr. Owusu emphasized the importance of regular blood donation in saving lives. This year’s event, held in collaboration with the Blood Bank Unit of the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, took place at Sunyani Senior High School and Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School.

The initiative, which is organized nationwide every Valentine’s Day, aims to collect approximately 6,100 pints of blood across all 16 regions of Ghana—an increase from last year’s 5,000 pints. According to Mr. Owusu, this campaign aligns with MTN’s strong commitment to health and saving lives, which remains a key focus area for the company.

“The ‘Save a Life’ campaign started in 2011 with donations solely from MTN staff. Over the years, we have expanded participation to include our partners, agencies, and other stakeholders to help stock blood banks in hospitals across the country,” he stated.

Echoing the urgency of blood donations, the Head of the Blood Bank Unit at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital, Mr. Enoch Gyau, highlighted the acute shortage of blood at the facility. He stressed that blood donations are critical in emergency cases and essential for saving lives.

Mr. Gyau further noted that Valentine’s Day should not only be about exchanging gifts but also about demonstrating love through life-saving gestures such as donating blood. “Giving blood is a profound way of showing love—not just to our loved ones, but to humanity as a whole,” he emphasized.