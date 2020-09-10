MTN Ghana CEO, Selorm Adadevoh has said the company has so far invested resources worth about GHS100 million to guarantee the safety and protection of staff and customers and to support government in the COVID-19 fight.

Speaking at the 2020 edition of the Annual Media and Stakeholder Forum, the CEO of MTN Ghana, noted that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be far reaching than was anticipated at the beginning of the year.

He, however, announced that MTN Ghana along with the MTN Ghana Foundation has done a lot to make life more comfortable for its various stakeholders in the face of the adverse impact of the pandemic.

According to him, MTN invested about GHS29 million to put the required measures in place to keep staff and the working environment safe. An additional GHS72 million has been spent on interventions that have impacted customers, while GHS6 million have been spent on initiatives to support government.

Specific interventions carried out by MTN Ghana include:

Staff

Supply of PPEs for all MTN frontline staffProvision of relevant tools to enable about 90% of staff work from homeProvision of 45 buses to transport MTN frontline staff to their work locations

Customers

Boosting Network resilience (50% increase in international bandwidth, 100 new sites); to support work from home, online school, entertainment and other digital activities.Provision of Free access to over 200 educational websites for several educational institutionsOffer of Free MoMo P2P transfers up to GHS100 daily from March till dateProvision of Free access (zero rate) of the Smart Workplace portal for government workers

Government

Donation of GhS5m worth of PPEs for frontline health workers and 4 PCR machinesDonation of digital equipment to Noguchi Memorial worth GHS42,000; andDistribution of 85,000 face masks to various hospitals and clinics nationwideTwo-month behavioral change campaign urging people to wear face mask. (Be Wise and Wear it for me campaign).

Apart from those expenses, MTN also launched the “Bewise Wise” campaign, out of which came the “Wear It For Me” campaign, creating public awareness in all countries MTN has operations about the need to wear face mask always and wear it right always.

Selorm Adadevoh also used the opportunity to confirm that MTN Ghana was on track to become a digital operator by the end of 2023.

The MTN Editors and Stakeholder Forum is held across the country annually to engage senior media practitioners and stakeholders of the business to share insights into the business operations for the year and for the future. Similar virtual forums will be held with the media in other parts of the country.